Bears Confirm 2 Key Defensive Stars Missing OTAs With Injuries

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) have begun for the Chicago Bears, but two of their biggest stars on defense aren’t participating due to injury.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards are both dealing with soft tissue injuries, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed. Johnson also indicated that he does not expect them to miss mandatory minicamp, which is slated to kick off on June 3.

Other defensive players not practicing at OTAs include starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is attending a charity event, safeties Elijah Hicks and Terell Smith and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

Some good news for Chicago on the injury front: Starting DT Andrew Billings, whose 2024 campaign ended Week 9 when he tore his pectoral muscle, was a participant in workouts.

Bears Hoping Kyler Gordon’s Soft Tissue Injury Doesn’t Linger

Gordon has emerged as a cornerstone of Chicago’s secondary since being selected 39th overall in 2022. As a rookie, he finished with 71 tackles (two for loss), six pass deflections, a forced fumble and three interceptions over 14 starts.

Despite a hand injury in 2023 that sidelined him for four games, Gordon returned to form, contributing 61 tackles (three for loss), six pass breakups, two interceptions and his first career sack in 13 games. Last year, in 15 games, he had career highs in total tackles (75), TFLs (four) and fumble recoveries (three).

Gordon didn’t log an interception last season, but what he does for the defense can’t be fully measured on the stat sheet. He sets the edge better than just about any corner in the NFL, and few DBs have the versatility and agility he does. He can stop the run, play cover corner, move over to the slot — all with equal aplomb.

Recognizing his value, the Bears inked Gordon with a three-year, $40 million extension in April, including $31.25 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL, with an average annually of $13.3 million. The extension keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

Bears Cannot Afford to Lose T.J. Edwards to Injury for Long

Edwards, a Lake Villa, Illinois native, joined the Bears in 2023 after four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first two seasons with Chicago, Edwards started all 34 games, amassing 284 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. His consistency and leadership have solidified his role as a defensive anchor.

In April 2025, as they did with Gordon, the Bears rewarded Edwards with a two-year, $20 million contract extension, including $16.6 million guaranteed and a $7 million signing bonus. The extension ensures his presence through the 2027 season, with fully guaranteed salaries for 2025 and 2026.

Alongside Tremaine Edmunds, Edwards is a key cog in the middle of Chicago’s defense. The team’s depth at LB also isn’t the greatest after losing Jack Sanborn in free agency, so Edwards’ health will be huge for Chicago moving forward.

Johnson was forthcoming about the injuries to both Gordon and Edwards, so hopefully he’s also correct in his assertion they’ll be ready to go as team activities progress.