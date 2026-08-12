Bears Get Encouraging T.J. Edwards Update at Perfect Time

The Chicago Bears finally got some encouraging news on the injury front Tuesday, and it came from one of the players they need most on defense…

Linebacker T.J. Edwards participated in team drills for the first time since returning from the non-football injury list, and early reports from practice were extremely positive.

According to Adam Hoge, Edwards “had his most intense practice and looked good.” Mark Carman also noted that Edwards “seems healthy” and stood out with a tackle for loss.

That is exactly what the Bears wanted to see from a veteran linebacker who is coming off a difficult year physically.

Edwards is starting to look like himself again

T.J. Edwards’ suffered a fractured fibula during the Chicago Bears Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, ending his postseason.

Getting back from that injury was already hard enough. Then the minor muscle strain during the offseason made things more complicated. That’s why finally seeing Edwards flying around in team drills now feels so good.

Carman’s observation of Edwards making a tackle for loss is particularly encouraging. So is the report from Hoge that this was Edwards’ most intense practice since returning.

The Chicago Bears have plenty of young defensive talent, but T.J. Edwards brings something that can’t easily be replaced… Experience and proven production.

He has been one of the team’s most productive linebackers since joining Chicago as he put up 137 tackles in 2023 and 119 in 2024. Even with his injury problems limiting him to 10 games in 2025, he still finished with 67 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception returned for a TD.

If the man can stay on the field, Chicago suddenly has a veteran linebacker who can pretty much do it all (as well as a perfect sidekick for the newly acquired Devin Bush). And the timing is pretty important.

Cause the Bears have dealt with enough injuries this summer that every positive development matters. The team has already had to navigate multiple absences across the defense, and the mounting injuries have made simply keeping the projected starters on the field one of the biggest priorities of camp.

The Bears need this version of Edwards

That’s why T.J. Edwards’ return is so big. The Chicago Bears don’t need another reason to be excited about its defense. It needs its players healthy. Edwards seems to be moving in that direction.

There is obviously still a long way to go before anyone can say he’s completely back to his old form. One strong practice doesn’t guarantee anything, and the Bears will almost certainly continue managing his workload as he works his way back.

But the early signs are exactly what Chicago wanted.

After missing time with another injury, T.J. Edwards is finally getting back into the middle of the action. And if Tuesday’s practice is any indication, he may be much closer to his old self than the Bears could have hoped.

For a defense that needs its veteran pieces to stay healthy, that’s about as encouraging an update as Chicago could have gotten right now.