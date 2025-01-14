Tom Brady Might Be Sabotaging Chicago Bears’ Shot at Ben Johnson

Tom Brady might be single-handedly ruining the Chicago Bears‘ chances of hiring Ben Johnson.

Johnson is one of the favorites in Chicago’s extensive head coaching search, but it’s clear the Bears aren’t the only ones interested in his services. Johnson’s success as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has made him a highly sought-after candidate across the league.

However, Brady’s direct involvement in the Las Vegas Raiders’ recruitment efforts could sway Johnson’s decision.

As a minority owner of the Raiders, Brady has been actively involved in reshaping the team’s leadership following a disappointing 4-13 season. His influence was instrumental in the recent firings of general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce. The future Hall of fame QB is now participating in the search for new leadership, with Johnson emerging as a prominent candidate to replace Pierce.

Considering Johnson and the Lions are set to host the Washington Commanders in a divisional playoff game, Brady’s dual role as a Fox Sports commentator has sparked controversy, as he’ll be at Ford Field calling that game.

Tom Brady Is Mighty Close to Tampering With Ben Johnson & Bears Could Lose Out

Brady’s participation in broadcasting Lions games, while simultaneously recruiting their offensive coordinator, has raised concerns about conflicts of interest and potential tampering. This situation has led to calls for Brady to be removed from broadcasting duties to maintain the integrity of the hiring process.

There’s no doubt Brady is held in high regard in league circles, but this is unprescidented, and it could absolutely impact the Bears’ pursuit of Johnson.

Brady transitioned to broadcasting in 2024, joining Fox Sports as their lead NFL analyst under a 10-year, $375 million contract. His debut alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt was met with mixed reviews, with critics noting initial awkwardness and a lack of energy in his commentary.

Brady’s minority ownership stake in the Raiders has raised legitimate questions about imposing restrictions on his broadcasting activities. He already has limitations on attending team meetings and critiquing officials, to avoid conflicts of interest, but is that really enough?

With the playoffs in full swing, speculation persists about the longevity of his broadcasting career, especially given potential ethical concerns about his current role in Las Vegas.

Insiders & Analysts Are Saying Raiders May Be Favorites to Land Ben Johnson

Nothing is set in stone, of course, but the rumblings Johnson may head to Vegas are growing louder by the day.

“He has quickly emerged as the candidate to watch for Las Vegas, as the Raiders — in a search that prominently includes limited partner Tom Brady — are willing to wait as long as it takes to secure their potential future head coach,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote about Johnson on January 11.

“He has been quietly researching coaching candidates for some time, speaking with his old coach Bill Belichick … and using his time pregame on the field to pick the brains of some of the game’s best,” Rapoport also noted, adding: “For instance, Brady called the Lions-Packers game in Week 9 for FOX Sports, which featured two of Las Vegas’ candidates (Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn).”

That sure sounds more than a tad shady, but it’s clear Brady has influence.

“Johnson interviewed with the Raiders on Friday — and one can question if he even would have given the Raiders the courtesy without Brady’s involvement,” Tashan Reed of The Athletic wrote.

Brady’s stature and vision for the Raiders may present a compelling opportunity for Johnson, potentially making the Raiders’ offer more attractive than that of the Bears. We’ll see how it all shakes down, but Bears Nation had better prepare itself.