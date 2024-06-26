Bears Named ‘Intriguing’ Landing Spot for 4-Time All-Pro Defender

Former Indianapolis Colts standout Shaq Leonard remains a free agent, and largely due to his past connection with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Chicago has been named a prime landing spot for the All-Pro linebacker.

The Bears currently have a stacked LB corps with T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn serving as the team’s starters. Depth is also solid at the position, with second-year LB Noah Sewell, Amen Ogbongbemiga and 2023 UDFA out of LSU, Micah Baskerville, all competing for spots on the 53-man roster.

Still, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named the Bears as one of three logical landing spots for the four-time All-Pro.

“If Leonard is simply looking to take on a rotational role to remain in the NFL, the Bears are an intriguing option,” Sullivan wrote on June 24. “He could be a solid depth piece at the position.”

Shaq Leonard Played His Best Football Under Current Bears HC Matt Eberflus

Justin Melo of The Draft Network also believes Leonard heading to the Windy City would reunite the veteran LB “with arguably the two most important coaches in his professional career.”

“Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was Leonard’s defensive coordinator in Indianapolis for four seasons (2018-21) and three First-Team All-Pro selections,” Melo wrote on June 24, adding:

“Leonard’s former linebackers position coach Dave Borgonzi also holds the same title under Eberflus in Chicago. Reuniting with familiar faces could help get his career back on track.”

Leonard, who turns 29 in July, was a second-round pick for the Colts in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading the league in tackles (163 total, 111 solo) that season.

He made four consecutive Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro four straight years (three first team, one second team) from 2018-2021. Unfortunately, injury struck during his 2021 campaign, and he hasn’t looked like the same player since.

Leonard Was Cut By Indianapolis Colts During 2023 Season

I thought Shaq Leonard had a Good game 7 Tackles, 1 sack He seemed to really enjoy playing in the Linc as an Eagle #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rFJRI7U5wH — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) December 26, 2023

Leonard had surgery to repair a nerve-related back injury after the 2021 season, and he missed the bulk of his 2022 campaign as a result. He played in just three games that year.

After a second surgery in 2023, the veteran linebacker played in nine games for the Colts before getting cut. He amassed 65 tackles (two for loss) in his final season with Indy.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Leonard after his release, and he wound up playing in five games, starting three. He didn’t set the world on fire with Philly, but he did have more impact plays with the Eagles than he did with the Colts. In those five games, Leonard racked up two tackles-for-loss, a quarterback hit and his first sack of the year. It was his first sack since 2020.

Now, he says he’s waiting for the right opportunity.

“I’m moreso just sitting back, getting the body healthy, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we’ll give it a try,” Leonard told the Indianapolis Star in an article published on June 23.

“I just continue to be me by working hard. If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. I think throughout my career I’ve had a great career, even if I do step away from it. … I’m enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity.”

Considering his history with Eberflus, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that opportunity was in Chicago.