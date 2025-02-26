Hi, Subscriber

Ex Bears QB Has Big News Going Into The Offseason

Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley

Amidst all the quarterbacks that have played in Chicago over the past few years, there is probably a name fans do not remember particularly well.

Trace McSorley.

The former Baltimore Raven and Arizona Cardinal spent a few weeks on the Chicago Bears practice squad back in 2023 before being released, where he was eventually picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and eventually the Washington Commanders, before being waived in final cuts in August 2024.

The Penn State alum didn’t get much time on the field in Baltimore, mostly spending his time as QB3 behind starter, 2 x MVP Lamar Jackson, and backups Tyler Huntley and Robert Griffin III.

After being out of the game for the past few months, he has landed with a new team – but in a different capacity.

In fact, it’s his alma mater, Penn State, where he will serve as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Trace McSorley Returning To Penn State In 2025

The former Nittany Lion returns home, this time in a coaching capacity, as the former NFL quarterback attempts to form a career post his playing days, which are now seemingly over having been out of a playing job since August

McSorley will be reunited with his former coach, James Franklin, who is coming off a narrow defeat to Notre Dame in this year’s Orange Bowl – A.K.A the college football playoff semi finals – who in turn were blown out by this year’s champions and Penn State’s conference foes, Ohio State.

McSorley set the university record in both passing yards (9,899) and touchdown passes (77), although both were eventually broken by current Green Bay Packers reserve QB, Sean Clifford – who admittedly started one more season (4) than McSorley (3) during the former’s 6-year stint Pennsylvania.

The Virginia native will assist current Penn State quarterbacks coach, Danny O’Brien, and provide analytic insight as part of his new role in 2025.

McSorley Never Quite Made It In The NFL

Coming into the league as a 6th round pick in 2025, expectations weren’t exactly sky high for the Penn State star, who guided the team to a 31-9 record as a starter.

McSorley’s main action as a Raven came in 2020, where he completed 3/10 passes in a Wednesday night game against his future team, the Steelers, for 30 yards and a touchdown; compiling a very respectable passer rating of 97.9.

Sadly this was not enough to get him to stick around on the team, and later that year he was cut and ended up in Arizona. There, he managed to see significantly more playing time in his second season, 2022, after spending the entirety of 2021 on the bench behind incumbent starter Kyler Murray.

After Murray tore his ACL late on in the season, and QB2, Colt McCoy, faced a head injury, McSorley was given the green light to start, managing 217 passing yards for a 53.3% completion percentage, no touchdowns and a singular interception against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The QB appeared in a total of six games that season, ultimately compiling 412 passing yards, no touchdowns and five picks, to go with a subsequent 61 rushing yards.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

