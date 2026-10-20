Bears Listed As Perfect Trade Fit for $54M Cardinals’ Superstar

The Chicago Bears proved on Sunday that with Caleb Williams back in the lineup, their offense will be just fine. The Bears were coming off an embarrassing offensive outing against the Green Bay Packers, where they mustered just 3.6 yards per play and put up only seven points. While Williams was obviously absent from the lineup in that affair, concerns remained because, in his last appearance, the offense struggled just as much. Against the Vikings, the team managed only three points. Hindsight is twenty-twenty, and from an offensive standpoint, Chicago appears to be back on track. Defensively, it is a different story.

The team lost their big free-agent acquisition, safety Coby Bryant, before the season began to a knee injury. Then their best pass-rusher, Montez Sweat, got suspended for violating the NFL’s PED policy. And now another starting edge rusher, Dayo Odenyingbo, is off the shelf due to an IR stint.

The Bears look to be on the verge of being viewed as true contenders. That has made them a popular destination as the trade deadline approaches on November 10th. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame believes Chicago is a top trade fit for two of the Arizona Cardinals‘ best players.

Budda Baker May Be The Best Player On The Trade Market

Verderame’s first logical match is for Cardinals’ safety Budda Baker.

“Baker is not the typical veteran acquisition,” Verderame explained.

“He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro who has been incredibly durable and productive. This year, Baker already has 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed with an interception. Signed through 2027 with a $16 million base salary next year, Baker won’t come cheap. But with his past and present production, he might be the best player on the market.”

Baker would certainly help bridge the gap left by Bryant’s absence. The Bears could also likely get him for not too much capital.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis believes Chicago could land Baker for a fourth-round pick.

The other player that Verderame thinks is a match for Chicago is the Cardinals’ pass-rusher Josh Sweat.

Josh Sweat Is A Logical Addition To Bears Roster

“For the Cardinals to trade Sweat less than two seasons into his four-year deal, they would likely need significant draft capital. That might be tough for a team to give up, considering he’s getting paid a prorated figure of $9.7 million before $17 million each of the next two years, albeit nonguaranteed. Last year, Sweat notched 12 sacks but is off to a slow start this season with two sacks in six games.”

Moraitis believes that of the two players, Sweat is the more “logical addition”.

“Montez Sweat has been a disappointment so far this season with just two sacks, and while Odeyingbo has been better than anyone thought he would be with three sacks, his injury issues since last season are a concern and the Bears can’t depend on Odeyingbo to continue playing at the level he has when he returns. Josh Sweat is indeed off to a slow start this season with two sacks, but his history of production gives us confidence he’ll rebound in a better situation. Sweat has posted 7.5 sacks or more in four of the last five years, and he has twice posted double-digit sacks in that span, with 12 last season and 11 in 2022. He would be a massive upgrade for Chicago and is someone general manager Ryan Poles should focus on trying to acquire.”

The clock is ticking, so it remains to be seen if the team plans to stay the course or source outside of their ship to attempt to help prevent it from sinking.