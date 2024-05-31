Trade Idea Lands Bears $55 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl DE ‘Before Training Camp’

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears could use another edge rusher to help Pro Bowler Montez Sweat on the defensive line.

In his May 30 column for Bleacher Report, Matt Holder listed six trades that should happen “before training camp,” and he has New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Bears as one.

“The New England Patriots are rebuilding, so it doesn’t make sense to roster a soon-to-be 32-year-old who is entering a contract year. The Patriots would be better off acquiring draft picks for Judon and would receive about $6.7 million of cap relief by dealing him post-June 1,” Holder wrote, adding:

“The Bears currently have more than $22.6 million available, and adding a proven pass-rusher could be just what the defense needs to make a playoff push this fall. That should pique defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus’ interest, especially since Eberflus is widely considered to be on the hot seat heading into the 2024 season.”

Matthew Judon Trade Is Long Shot for Bears, But It’s Possible

While there’s no doubt Matt Eberflus would like to have an additional pass rusher to pair with Sweat, the Patriots may not be keen on letting their best player on either side of the ball go.

Still, Holder has a point about New England’s rebuild, and other than Sweat, Chicago will be relying on DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson and fifth-round rookie Austin Booker for its pass rush this upcoming season. There’s clearly a need there for Chicago.

“Walker has always been more of a run-defender anyway, creating a big opportunity for Matthew Judon to make an impact for the Bears,” Holder noted. “The former could take on the early-down responsibilities while Judon and his 66.5 career sacks would come off the bench as a pass-rush specialist.”

Judon signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract with the Patriots in 2021. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, but it’s far more likely the Pats will ink him to an extension before then.

That said, Judon is almost 32 and is coming off a concerning injury. That could make trading him far more palatable for the Patriots.

Judon Saw 2024 Campaign Cut Short Due to Injury

Judon played in just four games last season before suffering a season-ending torn biceps injury, but he was a force in those four appearances, amassing 4.0 sacks, 13 tackles (five for loss), nine quarterback hits and a safety.

The season prior to his injury, Judon finished with a career-high 15.5 sacks, 14 tackles-for-loss, 28 QB hits, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

It’s fair to question whether Judon is worth trading for. His age and recent injury are legit concerns. But the veteran defensive end made four consecutive Pro Bowls before getting injured last season and he appears to have recovered from the biceps tear nicely:

Would the Bears want to add an aging pass rusher? Unless Yannick Ngakoue returns, it’s possible, particularly if the Pats would take a future third-round pick for him. A second-rounder would be pushing it considering he’s almost 32 and is coming off an injury, but a 2025 third-round selection could be enough to sway New England.

Will Bears general manager Ryan Poles try to add Judon? We’ll see, but if the price is right, the Pats DE could be a solid addition for Chicago.