Bears Named Top Fit for Versatile Bucs’ Playmaker Deemed ‘Expendable’

The word “expendable” has been used to describe current Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White at least twice this offseason.

First, ESPN insider Adam Schefter included White on a list of players he believed could be traded during or after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Then, PFF’s Jordan Plocher listed several players who “could be on the move as soon as this week,” and White’s name — and the ‘E’ word — came up again.

“Rachaad White looks like a strong trade candidate for two reasons: he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Tampa Bay’s running back room is deep enough to make him expendable,” Plocher wrote on April 22.

“White’s days as the starter may be over following Bucky Irving’s breakout 2024 season. Backup Sean Tucker has also flashed and deserves more playing time. Dealing White for draft capital may be in the team’s best interest. The Denver Broncos would be a logical fit, as head coach Sean Payton values versatile, pass-catching backs. So would the Chicago Bears, particularly if they don’t select a running back early in the draft.”

Even if the Bears do select a running back, they could still trade D’Andre Swift and add White. Let’s toss the idea around for a bit.

A Look at Rachaad White’s Stats & NFL Career So Far

Selected by the Bucs in the third round (91st overall) in 2022, White has established himself as a versatile and reliable running back over his first three seasons. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 214 pounds, he played all 17 games as a rookie, starting eight. He finished with 481 rushing yards on 129 carries (3.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He also contributed significantly in the passing game, catching 50 passes for 290 yards and two scores.

White’s role expanded in 2023 season as he became the Buccaneers’ primary running back. He started all 17 games, amassing 990 yards on 272 carries (3.6 YPC) while scoring six rushing TDs. His receiving stats also went up, as he hauled in an impressive 64 receptions for 549 yards and three TDs, totaling 1,539 all-purpose yards.

In 2024, White continued to be a key offensive player, participating in 16 games and starting 15, although he was challenged by Irving for playing time. He finished with 613 yards on 144 carries (4.3 YPC) with three touchdowns, adding 51 receptions, 393 receiving yards and six receiving scores.

Over his three-year career, White has accumulated 2,084 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 545 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also has 165 catches for 1,232 yards and 11 receiving TDs.

Could Bears Trade D’Andre Swift & Add Rachaad White?

Since his arrival in Chicago, there have been rumors first-year head coach Ben Johnson could trade Swift. When both were in Detroit, Johnson was offensive coordinator when the Lions decided to trade Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. That could happen again, and if it does, White would be an interesting option.

Johnson’s offense, known for creativity and adaptability, thrives on versatile players who can execute both in the running and passing games. White’s dual-threat capabilities as a runner and receiver would provide Johnson with a dynamic weapon capable of exploiting mismatches.

White’s vision and patience in finding running lanes also align well with Johnson’s zone-blocking schemes, which require RBs to make quick decisions while also capitalizing on cutback opportunities. White’s proficiency in both inside and outside runs would add a layer of unpredictability to the Bears’ ground game.

It isn’t about whether or not the Bears will draft a running back — that’s likely going to happen. It’s about whether Johnson feels truly comfortable with what Swift brings to the offense. If there’s still some discomfort and the Bears want to move on, White could be an option to replace him. Let’s see how the draft shakes out first, though.