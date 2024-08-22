Bears Are Possible Trade Partner for $72 Million Pro Bowl DT

If a few dominoes fall into place during the regular season, the Chicago Bears could have an opportunity to add a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Veteran DT Jonathan Allen of the Washington Commanders has been included in a list of NFL players who may soon demand a trade. If that happens, you can bet Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be on the phone trying to bring Allen to Chicago.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report put together a list of five players “who could request a trade next,” and Allen was near the top of it.

“Though he’s been a mainstay along the Commanders line since the organization spent a first-round pick on him in 2017, the play of running mate Daron Payne and the addition of 2024 second-rounder Johnny Newton could see Allen request to be moved,” Fowler wrote on August 20, adding:

“Though Allen has multiple Pro Bowl selections under his belt, the team has struggled to achieve success. Moving Allen presents an opportunity to add a valuable pick and idealize the future of Payne alongside Newton while John Ridgeway III provides depth.”

Could Chicago Bears Trade for Commanders DT Jonathan Allen?

Talk of the possibility the Commanders could trade Allen has been growing in recent months.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported back in May of 2024 that the Commanders will have a huge decision to make regarding Allen, who signed a four-year, $72 million extension with Washington in 2021. He has two years left on that deal and is due $15.4 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in 2025.

“The people I’ve talked to believe Washington will need to either rework his contract eventually or decide whether it will entertain trade interest, which it has rebuffed in the past,” Fowler wrote on May 7.

The Commanders have a new regime in town, including a new head coach in the defensive-minded Dan Quinn. It remains to be seen how valuable Allen will be in Quinn’s scheme, but based on comments the veteran DT has made in the past, a rebuild may not be something he wants to do.

Allen Has Stated He Doesn’t Want to Go ‘Through Another Rebuild’

In an interview with 106.7 The Fan on December of 2023, Allen was asked if he had ever considered leaving Washington.

“One thousand percent,” he replied. “I mean, I’d be lying if i said I didn’t. I play this game to win, and I would love to win here for sure, but I want to win first and foremost,” Allen said. “That’s always going to be at the front and center of my mind and everything I’m going to be doing in my career is going to make sure I’ll have an opportunity to win.”

Allen, 29, has never won a Super Bowl. Since getting drafted in Round 1 by Washington in 2017, the team has only appeared in one playoff game (they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round in 2021). A two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and 2022, he’s regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

“I’m not in the business of going through another rebuild, but again, who knows what the future holds?” he also said.

Thus, how the Commander start the 2024 regular season seems key. If the team gets off to a slow start and loses several games, trading Allen seems like a more viable option.

Bears Insider: Team Will Likely Be Looking for DTs Soon

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, defensive tackle is a position the Bears are currently monitoring.

“I imagine the Bears will be keeping a close eye on defensive tackles hitting the waiver wire or veterans who are cut and immediately become free agents,” Biggs wrote on August 21. “The Bears always could flip a late-round pick for a player if it’s someone they project as a rotational backup.”

The Bears have yet to add another DT after veteran Justin Jones left this offseason, and they’re likely going to rely on Gervon Dexter to take a leap in 2024. Looking for cheap help via the waiver makes sense.

Still, if Allen does request a trade, the Bears have to be among the favorites to land him. In 16 games last season, Allen finished with 53 tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and 19 QB hits. That kind of production would give Chicago’s defensive line a huge boost.

It’s all just talk and rumors at this point, but if you’re a Bears fan, Allen’s situation is one to monitor this coming season.