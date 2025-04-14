Bears Trade Proposal Sends D’Andre Swift to Raiders for Dynamic New RB

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost upon us, and per usual, trade rumors galore are taking over the football landscape.

For the Chicago Bears, one player in particular keeps popping up as a trade candidate: running back D’Andre Swift. While the Bears and first-year head coach Ben Johnson have spoken highly of Swift, it is lying season, as they say. Could Chicago be secretly eyeing moving its top RB sooner than later?

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put together a list of the “biggest potential NFL trades” that could still happen this year, and he thinks as draft day surprise could be in store for the Bears.

“One year after the Detroit Lions promoted Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, they traded D’Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick,” Moton wrote, adding:

“Johnson, who’s now the Bears’ head coach, may want a different type of running back leading his backfield. Don’t be surprised if he adds a running back early in the upcoming draft and puts Swift on the trade block. According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Bears “love” Boise State product Ashton Jeanty. So, Chicago could take an aggressive approach to acquire him on Day 1 of the draft. If Jeanty is available when the Raiders go on the clock for the No. 6 pick, the Bears can package Swift and a couple of premium picks to move up for Jeanty.”

A Closer Look at Draft Day Trade Proposal That Would Send RB D’Andre Swift to Raiders

After trading away Khalil Herbert last season, the Bears’ RBs room is still lacking. The expectation is that Johnson and company will roll with Swift and Roschon Johnson while also adding another RB in the draft.

Adding Jeanty would be a boon for the Bears offense, but losing Swift in the process would still leave the team short in the RB department.

Here’s a look at the complete trade proposal from Moton:

Bears Would Get: 2025 1st-Round Pick (No. 6 Overall Pick)

Raiders Would Get: 2025 1st-Round Pick (No. 10 Overall Pick), 2025 3rd-Round Pick (No. 72 Overall Pick), RB D’Andre Swift

It’s easy to see why the Raiders might be interested in Swift, who rushed for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns with the Eagles in 2023 before signing with the Bears last offseason. He’s a capable dual-threat who could instantly upgrade Las Vegas’ offense.

Las Vegas could view acquiring Swift as a way to immediately stabilize the position with a proven player who is still only 26 years old. But would the Bears actually trade up in order to snag Jeanty?

Bears Shouldn’t Trade Up With Raiders for Ashton Jeanty

Johnson’s system in Detroit leaned heavily on bigger, tackle-breaking backs like David Montgomery, which could make Swift — a quicker, more finesse-oriented player — less central to Chicago’s long-term plans. Still, they’ll likely keep him around for the 2025 season.

Is drafting Jeanty still an option? Sure.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has also emphasized explosive playmakers as a top priority, and Johnson’s offense needs running backs who can serve as mismatch nightmares against linebackers in the passing game.

Jeanty certainly fits that description. He’s a true home-run hitter who can dominate both between the tackles and in open space.

Given the current structure of the Bears’ offense — loaded at wide receiver but thinner in the backfield — pairing quarterback Caleb Williams with a playmaking back like Jeanty could complete one of the most dangerous young cores in the NFL.

That said, the Bears could still use some depth on both lines, and they shouldn’t move up to select a player who, while talented, doesn’t play a premium position. If he should fall to Chicago at No. 10, fine. But trading away an extra draft pick for a RB probably isn’t in the team’s best interest.