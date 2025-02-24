Trade Proposal Sends Bears Dual-Threat RB to Raiders

If history is any indicator, the Chicago Bears may have an issue on their hands in running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears in March of 2024, showcased his dual-threat capabilities by amassing 959 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, along with 386 receiving yards last season. But he averaged an unimpressive 3.8 yards per carry, and that’s not going to put fear in the hearts of many defenses. Ultimately, Swift’s first year in a Bears uniform was a bit of a letdown, and he’s looking like bust material.

There’s also the Ben Johnson factor to consider — and that will ultimately be what determines Swift’s fate. The duo worked together once before in Detroit, and that ended with Swift getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes a second trade could be on the table.

“Swift only played in Johnson’s system for one season (2022), because Detroit traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 offseason. The Lions and Eagles swapped seventh-rounders, and Detroit also acquired a 2025 fourth-rounder in the deal,” Moton wrote, before naming the Las Vegas Raiders as the perfect trade partner.

Trade Proposal Has Bears Shipping D’Andre Swift to Raiders for 5th Round Pick

“In Swift’s lone year with Johnson, he logged far fewer rushing attempts (262-99) and touches (274-147) than Jamaal Williams,” Moton noted. “Johnson may—again—approve a trade that would send Swift to another team. If so, the Raiders would be a logical fit.”

Moton thinks that a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft would be adequate compensation. That’s not a great haul, but unloading his contract would be a plus.

Swift’s proficiency in both rushing and receiving would give the Raiders a far more versatile playmaker in their RBs room than they currently have.

“In 2024, the Raiders fielded the league’s worst ground attack,” Moton added. “They need a full-scale backfield renovation. Soon-to-be free agent Alexander Mattison led their run game with just 420 yards last year. Instead of overpaying for a top free-agent running back who could command an eight-figure yearly salary, Las Vegas can acquire Swift for a Day 3 pick.”

Raiders Make Loads of Sense as Landing Spot for Swift

The Raiders’ running game was bland as plain burnt toast throughout the 2024 season. The unit finished last in both rushing expected points added (EPA) and total rushing yards. The current running back roster includes Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White, none of whom have solidified a feature role.

White, in particular, has yet to prove himself as a leading back, and the team is likely going to seek additional talent as a result. Integrating Swift into the lineup could provide a more explosive and reliable presence.

The recent hiring of Deland McCullough as the running backs coach in Las Vegas further supports the potential fit for Swift. McCullough, known for developing versatile and productive running backs during his tenure at Notre Dame, might be able to get the most from Swift’s skill set.

While Swift may very well stick around, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bears trade him and draft a running back to pair with Roschon Johnson.

Pro Football Network’s mock drafts have projected the Bears selecting Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina, which would give them a younger, more dynamic running back corps. With the draft approaching quickly, it’ll be interesting to see which route Johnson takes.