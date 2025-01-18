Huge Bears Trade Proposal Swaps $110 Million Star for $27 Million Vet, High Draft Pick

As the Chicago Bears look to reshape their roster heading into 2025, a surprising name has emerged in trade rumors: star wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore has been a pivotal part of Chicago’s offense since the team traded for him in 2023. In 2024, he led the Bears with 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns, serving as a primary target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Despite his role in Chicago’s offense, Sports Illustrated’s Alan Goldsher believes Moore’s four-year, $110 million contract “is hindering the Bears’ future,” and he came up with several trades that would send the WR elsewhere.

One idea has the Bears sending Moore to the New England Patriots in exchange for a high second-round pick and veteran tight end Hunter Henry. who has two years remaining on his three-year, $27 million deal.

Bears Trade Idea Sends DJ Moore to Patriots for Hunter Henry & Draft Pick

Here’s a look at the trade Goldsher proposed:

Patriots receive: WR DJ Moore and a 2025 seventh-round pick (TBD)

Bears receive: TE Hunter Henry 2025 and a second-round pick (#38)

“No offense to DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, but Pats are one of the most WR-needy teams in the league, and GM Eliot Wolf would undoubtedly love to hand emerging quarterback Drake Maye a top-shelf pass-catcher,” Goldsher wrote, adding:

“Moving on from a high-end talent like DJ Moore wouldn’t be easy, but unless he can help a team win—something he has yet to prove he can do—it’s well worth a serious discussion … especially when your number one offensive goal for 2025 should be to unlock every ounce of Caleb Williams’ potential.”

For the Patriots, acquiring Moore would certainly address their pressing need for a dynamic playmaker at receiver. Moore has demonstrated consistent production, notably achieving career highs in 2023 with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight TDs.

His ability to create separation coupled with his run-after-the-catch skills would provide the Patriots’ offense with a much-needed boost, potentially aiding in the development of their young QB, Drake Maye.

Conversely, the Bears would receive Henry, a seasoned TE who has been a reliable target during his tenure with the Patriots. His proficiency in both receiving and blocking could complement the Bears’ offensive scheme, providing versatility and experience alongside another strong TE in Cole Kmet.

While Henry’s a solid player, he’s 32. The second-round pick could turn into a blue chip player — but it could also be another miss by general manager Ryan Poles. Thus, a trade like this, while fun to dissect and critique, likely won’t (and shouldn’t) happen.

Moore Is Likely Staying in Chicago

The level of production Moore has had coupled with his integral role in the Bears’ offense, makes the team trading him highly improbable. While his chemistry with Williams wasn’t quick to develop, there were flashes throughout the season. Having another offseason to work together should also help.

With veteran wideout Keenan Allen likely hitting free agency, Moore’s role as a leader in the WRs room is only going to get bigger and more amplified. Shipping him off would surely disrupt team cohesion and morale, along with causing a potential setback on offense.