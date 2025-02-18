Bears Could Cut $72 Million Starter, Fan Favorite LB to ‘Build Around Caleb Williams’

With the 2025 offseason now underway, roster talks have begun for all 32 teams.

The Chicago Bears, under first-time head coach Ben Johnson, may be one organization in for a significant roster overhaul. Chicago has several needs, the primary of which remain adding talent to both the offensive and defensive lines. The Bears have $63 million in cap space, which is significant, but they could free up more by releasing several players.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada made a list of cut candidates for the NFC, and the names of two Bears linebackers are on it.

“The Bears are currently projected to have $63 million in cap space, but they also have a lot of work to do to build around Caleb Williams this offseason in hopes that he can take another step under Ben Johnson’s tutelage,” Okada wrote on February 17.

“That might mean saving money in certain areas to reallocate it where it matters most. As such, middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards could be cut considerations.”

Would the Bears Actually Cut LB Tremaine Edmunds?

Edmunds signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears in 2023, with $50 million guaranteed. The contract is structured with a $22.4 million cap hit in 2024 and $17.4 million in 2025. By releasing Edmunds before the 2025 season, the Bears could save approximately $14.9 million against the salary cap, considering the remaining prorated signing bonus as dead cap.

“Edmunds carries a $17.4 million cap hit, though $13 million of that would remain dead money unless he was designated a post-June 1 cut — and the $6.8 million in cap relief then wouldn’t take effect until June, negating the benefit in free agency,” Okada noted, adding:

“Edwards is easier to move on from, with his potential release resulting in $5.5 million in savings. … If Chicago’s front office sees more value investing the resources devoted to these linebackers in positions that would better protect or unlocking their franchise quarterback, we could see one or both veterans released this offseason.”

Performance may also be a critical consideration here. While Edmunds has been a consistent contributor, recording over 100 tackles in each of his seven NFL seasons, he has only amassed 1.0 sacks and 8 tackles-for-loss in his two seasons with the Bears. Could his lack of game-changing plays spell an end to his days in the Windy City? It’s doubtful, but some analysts seem to think so.

Bears Wouldn’t Cut TJ Edwards, Would They?

Edwards, on the other hand, has become a fan favorite due to his consistent performance and hard-nosed style of play. His reliability and comparatively team-friendly contract make him a bit of a bargain, so it would be a surprise if he were to be cut. Traded, maybe, but outright released? That’d be a surprise.

Edwards signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Bears in 2023, which includes $7.9 million guaranteed and a $4.5 million signing bonus. In 2025, the final year of his contract, Edwards is set to have a cap hit of $7 million. Releasing him before the season would result in a dead cap charge of $1.5 million but would free up $5.5 million in cap space. This potential savings could be a factor if the Bears need financial flexibility to address other areas of the team — but they’re not hurting for money.

As the Bears assess their roster composition and salary cap allocations, they must consider upcoming contract negotiations and potential free-agent acquisitions, as well as the bargains they currently have. Edwards certainly qualifies.

More likely cut candidates include tight end Gerald Everett and defensive end DeMarcus Walker. but if Johnson doesn’t like what he has seen from either LB, nothing is off the table.