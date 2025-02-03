Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Middling Draft Pick for NFL Sack Leader

It is exceedingly rare when an NFL team can make a value trade for an elite performer at a premier position, but the Chicago Bears may find themselves in that spot this offseason.
Chicago desperately needs to improve its offensive line, and that has to be priority No. 1 with new head coach Ben Johnson stepping in to take the reins of Caleb Williams‘ career as the young QB heads into the second year of his career. But not far below on the Bears’ to-do list is the acquisition of another edge rusher to pair alongside Montez Sweat, who took a step back in 2024 after a Pro Bowl campaign the season prior.
Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department crafted a trade proposal on Monday, February 3, that can solve Chicago’s problem without breaking the bank in terms of trade return.
“It’s a lot more likely that the [Cincinnati] Bengals could be willing to trade [Trey] Hendrickson as they look to re-tool their defense. Hendrickson has put up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, while Montez Sweat led all Bears with 5.5 last season,” B/R wrote. “Ben Johnson brought on Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. [Hendrickson’s] initial breakout campaign happened in the 2020 season in Allen’s defense with 13.5 sacks.”
Due to the Bengals’ expected willingness to move on from Hendrickson, who is owed $21 million next season and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, B/R projected that all Chicago would have to give up in return is its No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the upcoming draft.
Bengals Will Struggle to Pay Star Edge Rusher Going Forward
Part of the Bengals’ problem is financial. Quarterback Joe Burrow just signed a $275 million deal, while the team used the franchise tag to stop wide receiver Tee Higgins from leaving in free agency last offseason.
Higgins has a projected market value north of $100 million, while Ja’Marr Chase is in line for upwards of $135 million on a four-year stretch after capturing the receiver triple crown last season — leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
Hedrickson’s 17.5 sacks led the NFL by a wide margin (3.5 sacks more than Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett) and could result in the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
That said, Hendrickson is going to turn 31 late next season. Spotrac projects his market value at $22.5 million annually over a new two-year contract, which could prove out of the Bengals’ range if they bring back both Chase and Higgins.
Trey Hendrickson Could Vault Bears Pass Rush to Top of NFL
If Cincinnati is willing to let another franchise step up and foot the bill for Hendrickson via a contract extension that wouldn’t begin until his age-32 campaign, the Bears should try and elbow their way to the front of the line.
Chicago finished almost exactly in the middle of the league with 40 sacks last season, and Hendrickson would be sure to create more chaos and put more pressure on opposing QBs, leading to more costly mistakes.
However, a third-round pick may not be enough to get a deal done considering Hendrickson’s prowess. The Bears flipped a second-rounder to the Washington Commanders for Sweat ahead of the 2023 trade deadline and have two second-round picks in April (Nos. 39 and 41).
If Chicago has to up the bid to one of those assets in order to acquire Hendrickson, it would probably prove worth the price.
