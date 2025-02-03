Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Middling Draft Pick for NFL Sack Leader

It is exceedingly rare when an NFL team can make a value trade for an elite performer at a premier position, but the Chicago Bears may find themselves in that spot this offseason.

Chicago desperately needs to improve its offensive line, and that has to be priority No. 1 with new head coach Ben Johnson stepping in to take the reins of Caleb Williams‘ career as the young QB heads into the second year of his career. But not far below on the Bears’ to-do list is the acquisition of another edge rusher to pair alongside Montez Sweat, who took a step back in 2024 after a Pro Bowl campaign the season prior.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department crafted a trade proposal on Monday, February 3, that can solve Chicago’s problem without breaking the bank in terms of trade return.