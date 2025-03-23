Bears Trade Proposal Swaps No. 10 Pick for $21 Million Sack Artist

The Chicago Bears have hammered the trade and free-agent markets over the past few weeks, fortifying the front lines on both sides of the football. But as the NFL draft approaches in late April, there remains one stark need in the defensive huddle.

Contributors to SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron (WCG) roundly agreed that Chicago is in need of another defensive end. Arguments can be made for a rotational player like Za’Darius Smith, whom the Detroit Lions recently released. However, a splash move at the position isn’t without merit.

“You need many bodies there to rotate and keep guys fresh. The Bears have made moves, but they could still use a 1A rusher to complement [Montez Sweat],” Sam Householder of WCG wrote on Sunday, March 23. “Dayo [Odeyingbo] is a bit of an unknown, but there isn’t anyone other than Grady [Jarrett] who will likely command double teams.”

Chicago can take a swing on a rookie pass rusher with the No. 10 pick, or the franchise could use that asset to explore a trade for an established edge defender like Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, which would almost certainly prove more immediately effective than any other path.

Bengals Still Asking Too Much in Trade for Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati just spent more than $275 million on two wide receivers: $161 million for Ja’Marr Chase over four years and $115 million on Tee Higgins across the same span. Quarterback Joe Burrow also recently inked a five-year contract worth $275 million of his own.

All of that has the Bengals heavily invested in the offensive side of the football and has left minimal room for a Hendrickson deal. As such, the Bengals have afforded the star pass rusher permission to seek a trade. However, little has come of that because Cincinnati’s reported asking price has been too high for any interested teams to actively consider.

“Teams are willing to pay Trey Hendrickson the contract that he desires but have found Cincinnati’s current asking price to be ‘ridiculous,’ as one GM told me,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on March 13. “The Bengals can adjust as the offseason progresses, but right now, teams aren’t willing to meet their terms.”

Bears Can Make Competitive Offer for Trey Hendrickson With 10th Pick

Neither Russini or any other league insider has reported precisely what that asking price is, but it is presumably higher than a single first-round pick. However, as the draft gets closer, the Bengals will be more likely to abandon an ask that may be more negotiating position than actual expectation.

Hendrickson has earned Pro-Bowl honors in each of the past four seasons, earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2024 and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, as he led the league with 17.5 sacks. That said, he will play next season at 31 years old on a $21 million deal, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Spotrac projects Hendrickson’s market value at $63 million over a new two-year deal.

If the Bengals can’t, or don’t intend to, pay Hendrickson that kind of money, then dealing him now could make more sense than keeping an unhappy player an extra year. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported last week that Hendrickson may sit out games as part of a contract holdout, and the closer he gets to free agency the less value the Bengals will be able to extract in return.

Cincinnati’s defense was a serious problem last season, as was its offensive line. The franchise has not done much to address either issue, and the best way to do so after all the money it’s paid its skill position players is to acquire youthful talent on rookie deals. That means acquiring draft assets.

Chicago holds a valuable one with the 10th pick.