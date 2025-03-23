Hi, Subscriber

Bears Trade Proposal Swaps No. 10 Pick for $21 Million Sack Artist

  • 44 Shares
  • Updated
Dayo Odeyingbo Bears Signing Bears Free Agents NFL Free Agency
Getty
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

The Chicago Bears have hammered the trade and free-agent markets over the past few weeks, fortifying the front lines on both sides of the football. But as the NFL draft approaches in late April, there remains one stark need in the defensive huddle.

Contributors to SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron (WCG) roundly agreed that Chicago is in need of another defensive end. Arguments can be made for a rotational player like Za’Darius Smith, whom the Detroit Lions recently released. However, a splash move at the position isn’t without merit.

“You need many bodies there to rotate and keep guys fresh. The Bears have made moves, but they could still use a 1A rusher to complement [Montez Sweat],” Sam Householder of WCG wrote on Sunday, March 23. “Dayo [Odeyingbo] is a bit of an unknown, but there isn’t anyone other than Grady [Jarrett] who will likely command double teams.”

Chicago can take a swing on a rookie pass rusher with the No. 10 pick, or the franchise could use that asset to explore a trade for an established edge defender like Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, which would almost certainly prove more immediately effective than any other path.

Bengals Still Asking Too Much in Trade for Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson

GettyCincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati just spent more than $275 million on two wide receivers: $161 million for Ja’Marr Chase over four years and $115 million on Tee Higgins across the same span. Quarterback Joe Burrow also recently inked a five-year contract worth $275 million of his own.

All of that has the Bengals heavily invested in the offensive side of the football and has left minimal room for a Hendrickson deal. As such, the Bengals have afforded the star pass rusher permission to seek a trade. However, little has come of that because Cincinnati’s reported asking price has been too high for any interested teams to actively consider.

“Teams are willing to pay Trey Hendrickson the contract that he desires but have found Cincinnati’s current asking price to be ‘ridiculous,’ as one GM told me,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on March 13. “The Bengals can adjust as the offseason progresses, but right now, teams aren’t willing to meet their terms.”

Bears Can Make Competitive Offer for Trey Hendrickson With 10th Pick

Trey Hendrickson

GettyDefensive end Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Neither Russini or any other league insider has reported precisely what that asking price is, but it is presumably higher than a single first-round pick. However, as the draft gets closer, the Bengals will be more likely to abandon an ask that may be more negotiating position than actual expectation.

Hendrickson has earned Pro-Bowl honors in each of the past four seasons, earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2024 and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, as he led the league with 17.5 sacks. That said, he will play next season at 31 years old on a $21 million deal, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Spotrac projects Hendrickson’s market value at $63 million over a new two-year deal.

If the Bengals can’t, or don’t intend to, pay Hendrickson that kind of money, then dealing him now could make more sense than keeping an unhappy player an extra year. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported last week that Hendrickson may sit out games as part of a contract holdout, and the closer he gets to free agency the less value the Bengals will be able to extract in return.

Cincinnati’s defense was a serious problem last season, as was its offensive line. The franchise has not done much to address either issue, and the best way to do so after all the money it’s paid its skill position players is to acquire youthful talent on rookie deals. That means acquiring draft assets.

Chicago holds a valuable one with the 10th pick.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Devin Duvernay's headshot D. Duvernay
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Bears Trade Proposal Swaps No. 10 Pick for $21 Million Sack Artist

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x