Hi, Subscriber

Bears’ Chances At Obtaining $125 Million Pass Rusher May Come Down To Critical Link

  • 117 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Poles Chicago Bears
Getty
Ryan Poles Chicago Bears

After making multiple offensive line trades on Wednesday, the Chicago Bears will start to turn their heads towards the other side of the trenches; the defensive line; this free agency period.

And they may need not look any further than current Cincinnati Bengal, Trey Hendrickson, who has just been granted permission to seek a trade by the organization.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Despite Hendrickson having turned 30 in December, he will certainly be viewed a valuable commodity for teams around the league. Hendrickson leads the league with 35 sacks over the past two seasons, and has 57 in his four years in Cincinnati; third in the league behind only TJ Watt and Myles Garrett over that period.

The proficient sack artist who has one year left at his deal – priced at a very reasonable cap hit of $18.7 million – will likely attract the attention of numerous teams around the league for draft compensation in an around the second round pick mark.

Bears Have A Key Link To Trey Hendrickson From Years Past

Including, it would seem, the Chicago Bears, who have a unique connection to the former third round draft pick.

Multiple writers and insiders who cover the Bears have stressed the connection of new defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, as potentially being a key assett in luring the 4 x Pro Bowler to Chicago.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Before becoming the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears this past January, Dennis Allen spent seven years as the DC of the New Orleans Saints before being promoted to head coach in 2022 in the wake of Sean Payton’s resignation.

Hendrickson left the Saints in 2021, so Allen was his defensive coordinator for each of his four seasons in NOLA – and was instrumental in his development from a backup/rotational rusher to an eventual top-five player at his position.

Although Hendrickson probably did his best work in Cincy, rather than New Orleans, it is unlikely that the All-Pro has forgotten his roots and the coach who helped him get to where he is today.

Should The Bears Prioritize Trading For An Edge Rusher?

The Bears are by no means “one player away”, but the team has been steadily improving over the past few years, despite some hit-and-miss free agency pickups in recent times.

Chicago also still needs to upgrade the left tackle position, despite incumbent starter Braxton Jones outplaying his fifth rounder draft status; but the franchise is widely viewed to be targeting that position with the #10 overall pick in this year’s draft in April – so it is unlikely the trade/FA focus will be there.

Although the Bears could – and potentially may – target a defensive end to partner with Pro Bowler, Montez Sweat, in rounds two and three, the probability on finding an elite-quality starter on top value positions like edge rusher, tackle and quarterback are historically fairly remote after the first 20 draft picks.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Bears’ Chances At Obtaining $125 Million Pass Rusher May Come Down To Critical Link

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x