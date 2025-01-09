Bears Linked to No. 2 Player in Upcoming Free Agent Class

The Chicago Bears own three of the top 41 picks in the upcoming NFL draft and have more money to spend than all but four teams, which probably means a second straight offseason of major acquisitions in the Windy City.

Precisely how Chicago will allocate its assets remains a topic of debate, but where the team will focus on a porous roster isn’t in question. The offensive line, particularly the interior of the unit, was the Bears’ biggest weakness and will likely be its primary focus once the team hires a new head coach.

As such, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Bears a top potential suitor for Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, who he ranked as the No. 2 free agent in the upcoming class.

“Smith should be a top target of the Bears, who have a need at right guard and are projected to have $83.2 million of cap space. Chicago’s offseason should be all about improving quarterback Caleb Williams‘ supporting cast, and landing Smith would help do that,” Knox wrote on Wednesday, January 8. “We’ve seen a boom in the interior lineman market for a few reasons. A number of offenses are turning back to the running game … while many defenses have prioritized interior pressure.”