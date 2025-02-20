Hi, Subscriber

Bears Catch Huge Break in Pursuit of Chiefs Pro Bowl OG Trey Smith

The Chicago Bears are the beneficiaries of some big news coming out of the AFC West Division this week.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported on Wednesday, February 19, that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to use the franchise tag on Pro Bowl offensive guard Trey Smith, which means he will be a free agent next month unless he reaches a long-term contract extension with K.C. in the next few weeks.

“The Chiefs are not expected to place the franchise tag or the transition tag on Smith, according to a league source,” Taylor wrote. “Instead, the Chiefs should do their best to keep one of their best players by offering Smith a four- or five-year contract.”

Bears Represent Biggest Threat to Chiefs if Trey Smith Becomes Free Agent

Trey Smith

GettyOffensive guard Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The problem for Kansas City and the advantage for Chicago is each team’s respective salary cap space.

The Bears have $64 million in space as of Wednesday, per Spotrac, while the Chiefs have just $3.2 million. Analysts now predict the NFL salary cap is going to jump somewhere between $22-$26 million next season following a final negotiation between the league and the players association in the coming days, which should help Kansas City in its pursuit of a reunion with Smith.

However, league insiders have linked Chicago and Smith since before the Super Bowl, and reports of those connections will only continue now that the Bears may have a shot to make Smith a godfather offer in the range of five years and more than $100 million. Such a deal would reset the market at the position and render Smith the highest-paid offensive guard in NFL history.

The Bears desperately need to rebuild the interior of an offensive line that allowed 68 sacks of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams last year. New head coach Ben Johnson, who came over this offseason after three years as the Detroit Lions‘ offensive coordinator, operated with one of the best offensive lines in the league over the past couple of campaigns and has openly prioritized immediate investment in the O-line in Chicago.

Bears Dubbed Top Fit for Chiefs Guard Trey Smith

Chiefs guard Trey Smith

GettyKansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith.

Matt Bowen of ESPN on Tuesday dubbed Smith the No. 2 free agent in 2025 across all positions and named Chicago his top destination, adding even more fuel to the fire that the two sides could pair up in the coming weeks.

“The top interior lineman on the market, Smith would upgrade a critical position of need in Chicago,” Bowen wrote. “Smith is a powerful mover in the run game, as his run block win rate of 75.1% ranked sixth among guards. Plus, he has the foot speed to mirror interior defenders and the strength at 6-6 and 321 pounds to anchor against bull rushes. Bears general manager Ryan Poles could make a splash move to rebuild the front for Ben Johnson’s new offense.”

Chicago also owns the Nos. 10, 39 and 41 picks in the first two rounds of April’s draft and is likely to use at least one or two of those selections on offensive linemen, even if the Bears also ink Smith in free agency.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

