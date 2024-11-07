Bears Top Candidate to Add No. 2 Free Agent, Chiefs Champion OG

The Chicago Bears have one glaring weakness through eight games this season, the offensive line.

Part of the problem has been health issues, though no member of the unit outside of Teven Jenkins has been consistently near the top of his position game-to-game when healthy. Right guard has been a specific position of concern, as the team has benched former starter Nate Davis — who is playing on a $30 million deal — twice already in 2024 and was unable to trade him at the deadline, despite a willingness to pay some of his remaining contract to do so.

It is near a certainty that the Bears will attempt to upgrade their offensive front next spring, which will likely mean looking for talent both in the NFL draft and during free agency. One player likely to be high on their board is Kansas City Chiefs starting guard Trey Smith, who will become a free agent in March of next year.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently dubbed the two-time Super Bowl champion the No. 2 overall free agent in the 2025 class and also named the Bears as his top potential suitor.