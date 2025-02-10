Hi, Subscriber

Bears Get Bad News on Top Free Agency Target After Super Bowl

The Chicago Bears desperately need to improve the offensive line, but doing so may have gotten that much harder following the results of Super Bowl 2025.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive line ran roughshod over the Kansas City Chiefs offensive front, compiling 6 sacks and helping create 3 turnovers (2 interceptions and 1 fumble) in a 40-22 rout of the two-time defending champions. Pro Football Focus ranked the Chiefs unit No. 7 in the NFL heading into the postseason, though it clearly didn’t stack up on Sunday.

While the results were likely somewhat anomalous via a one-game sample size and a rematch might see Kansas City fare significantly better, the Chiefs have no choice but to invest along the offensive line this offseason. And in that regard, priority one probably has to be retaining Pro Bowl offensive guard Trey Smith.

That is bad news for the Bears, as national analysts like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler have been forecasting that Chicago will make a hard run at Smith if he hits free agency come March 12. Now, however, even despite Smith having a poor game against the Eagles, his value as one of the best linemen the Chiefs have on the roster has probably gone up.

Ben Solak of ESPN predicted on Monday, February 10, that Kansas City will break the bank to bring the 25-year-old back long-term.

“The Chiefs will make Smith the highest-paid guard in football, beating out the four-year, $84 million deal the Eagles gave to Landon Dickerson last season with a five-year, $110 million deal of their own,” Solak wrote.

Chiefs Can Price Bears Out on Trey Smith With Massive Extension Offer

Trey Smith

GettyKansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Spotrac projects Smith’s market value at upwards of $80 million over four years, which is within the Bears’ reach as the team has nearly $66 million in 2025 salary cap space.

However, upping the deal to five years and over $100 million takes the pay for the position into a new stratosphere. If Kansas City actually does that, Chicago must consider how much it would have to offer to pull Smith away from the only team he’s every played for, which has also been to four AFC championship games, three Super Bowls and won two rings during his four-year career.

Outbidding the Chiefs when they also have that kind of sentimental pull on their side could lead to an overpay by the Bears, who need much more help on the offensive line than just one great guard.

Bears Will Prioritize Offensive Line, Protection of Caleb Williams This Offseason

Caleb Williams, Bears

GettyQuarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

What ultimately happens with Smith could change the entire strategy in Chicago when it comes to rebuilding what was a bad offensive line for much of the year.

The Bears own three selections inside the top 41 in the upcoming draft (Nos. 10, 39 and 41) and are likely to use at least two of them to address issues at both guard spots and the center position. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams took a league-leading 68 sacks last season, much of them generated by opposing pressure up the middle.

New head coach Ben Johnson is certain to prioritize getting some of the pressure off Williams while also helping him make quicker decisions.

It’s unclear if Chicago feels set at offensive tackle. Braxton Jones has been okay on the left side for the past three years, but he’s not elite and missed 11 games combined over the past two seasons due to injury. The Bears used the No. 10 pick two years ago to select right tackle Darnell Wright, who has also been serviceable but has not stood out since joining the league.

