Bears Floated to Replace DJ Moore With 5-Time All-Pro WR in Trade

The Chicago Bears have found a new offensive mastermind in head coach Ben Johnson and loaded up on new receiving talent that complements star wide receiver DJ Moore for the 2025 NFL season, but that has stopped one analyst from making one of the most absurd Bears trade suggestions to date.

With the post-June 1 period nearly here, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio published an article Saturday that pondered whether any NFL teams will call the Miami Dolphins to check in on the availability of five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade.

Trade rumors have surrounded Hill since he implied to reporters at the end of the 2024 regular season that he would like to leave Miami, going as far as to say, “I’m out, bro.” While he has tried to dismiss his comments as “frustrations,” the Dolphins might want to wipe the slate clean with Hill and move on from him before the forthcoming season.

Miami will also have its best opportunity to trade Hill after June 1, when the team can spread out the salary-cap-related expenses of moving on over two years instead of one.

Florio’s musings wandered into nonsensical territory, though, when he suggested the Bears could have interest in acquiring Hill and his $25.85 million fully guaranteed cap hit for 2025 in a trade. He also argued that “it wouldn’t work” unless Chicago included Moore in the deal and shipped off their $110 million star wide receivers to the Dolphins.

“The Bears also would be an intriguing option, especially with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the coaching staff,” Florio wrote. “But they’re currently loaded at receiver; it wouldn’t work unless they’d send DJ Moore to Miami as part of the trade.”

Nothing is ‘Intriguing’ About Tyreek Hill Joining Bears

Unrealistic analyst proposals often make their way into the spotlight in the dead zone of the NFL offseason, when teams are wrapping up OTAs and waiting for training camp. Florio floating the Bears to trade away Moore (and more!) for Hill is next level, though.

For starters, the Bears have expressed zero desire to further upgrade at wide receiver. They are returning Moore and Rome Odunze — a 2024 top-10 pick — to their offense as starters and added several new options to the mix this offseason, including veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay and second-round rookie Luther Burden III.

The Bears also invested their No. 10 overall pick in tight end Colston Loveland, giving them another pass-catcher who can line up in various spots to accompany Cole Kmet.

Amid a cultural rebuild, the Bears should also want to stay far away from Hill. The 31-year-old superstar is uber-talented with more than 11,000 receiving yards in nine career seasons in the NFL, including two campaigns with at least 1,700 yards for the Dolphins.

He has regularly caused problems for Miami, though — from taking himself out of the Dolphins’ regular-season finale and subsequently going on an emotional tirade in the locker room, to making headlines multiple times for his off-the-field incidents. The latter has been a problem for Hill since his first NFL stop with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s a distraction the new-look Bears do not need, especially if it costs them Moore.

DJ Moore Could Have Career Season for Bears in 2025

Moore’s body language and visible frustrations during the 2024 season have generated some angst about him among the Bears fan base, but the 28-year-old wide receiver is in a new situation now with Johnson and his coaching staff taking the reins of the offense.

And if he embraces the new, Moore could set himself up for a career season in 2025.

Moore saw his production decline in his second season with the Bears in 2024, catching a career-high 98 passes but finishing with a career-low 9.9 yards per reception. Plenty of the issues stemmed back to the Bears’ dysfunctional offense under Shane Waldron, which remained messy even after the team fired Waldron midway through the season.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams also struggled with some accuracy issues, creating a challenging situation for Moore as he tried to build off of his career-best outing in 2023.

Johnson, however, thrived at putting his playmakers in positions to succeed during his three seasons as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. He peppered Lions superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown with at least 140 targets in each season as the team’s No. 1 receiver. He also helped veteran quarterback Jared Goff turn a corner in his career, a feat he will try to recreate with Williams — another former No. 1 overall pick — in the 2025 season.

Moore will need to embrace the new philosophy under Johnson, which means working on his blocking to ensure he can contribute even when the ball is not in his hands. The right attitude and preparation could vault him to the NFL’s upper echelon of receivers in 2025, though — so long as Williams delivers on his potential as a rising quarterback.