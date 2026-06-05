Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson Delivers Honest Message Ahead of Contract Year

The Chicago Bears are going to have a tall task on their hands in the 2026 campaign, as following up their breakout season in 2025 is going to be easier said than done. That’s especially true when considering how much talent the Bears have lost over the past few months, both on their coaching staff and their roster.

Guys are going to have to step up across the board, with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson set for an expanded role in the secondary this upcoming season. Stevenson didn’t exactly have the year he was hoping for in 2025, but he knows that, as he enters a contract year, he has a lot to play for when it comes to his career in the NFL.

Tyrique Stevenson Keeps it Real When Discussing 2026 Campaign

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A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stevenson enjoyed a strong start to his career, as he immediately started all 16 games he played in as a rookie. However, since he was involved in the Washington Commanders Hail Mary incident in 2024, which saw him taunting fans before the play, only to allow the Commanders to score a walk-off touchdown, things haven’t gone as well for Stevenson.

Last season was a struggle for Stevenson. While he missed four games with injury, he wasn’t particularly effective when he was on the field. All in all, Stevenson finished the year with 49 tackles, one interception, 10 pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles. However, it’s telling that Stevenson’s snap count decreased from 2024 to 2025.

With Nahshon Wright no longer in town, the Bears are going to be counting on Stevenson to reemerge as a starting-caliber cornerback for them. Add in the fact that Stevenson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it’s clear this is the most important season of his career. However, Stevenson is doing his best not to put too much pressure on himself as he prepares for the 2026 season.

“Just approach it one step every day,” Stevenson said when asked how he’s viewing his contract year. “The best thing I can do is come out here and be available and be a good teammate, and also go out there and do my job. That’s how I’m looking at it.”

Bears Need Tyrique Stevenson to Deliver the Goods in 2026

It’s still only June, but right now Stevenson is currently penciled in as a starter at cornerback alongside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. That’s a solid trio, but its overall effectiveness is going to depend on how Stevenson holds up. Will he be able to find his form from earlier in his career, or is he essentially going to play himself out of town?

Chicago doesn’t exactly have great depth at cornerback now that Wright is gone, as Jaylon Jones and fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad are the top options behind Stevenson. As a result, there are a lot of expectations for Stevenson, both from himself and the Bears. If he can’t deliver the goods, that could present some serious problems for this defense in 2026.