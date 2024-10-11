Bears Starter Suffers New Injury, ‘Doubtful’ to Play Against Jaguars

The Chicago Bears are already down starting strong safety Jaquan Brisker for Week 6’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Now, it appears as though cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could join him on the inactive list.

The Bears officially listed Stevenson as “doubtful” on their final injury report for their international game against the Jaguars on Sunday. Stevenson was added to the injury report with a calf injury following October 10’s practice and did not participate in the team’s final practice in London, casting doubt about his availability for Week 6.

The Bears also formally ruled out Brisker — who did not travel with the team to London because of a concussion — on their final injury report. Brisker dispensed a violent hit on Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble during Week 5’s win that resulted in a fumble and left both players shaken after the play. While Brisker did not exit the game as Tremble did, he entered the league’s concussion protocol in the subsequent week.

Brisker’s latest concussion is his third in three seasons with the Bears.

The Bears are bracing to start Elijah Hicks at strong safety in place of Brisker against the Jaguars, but they will need to overcome depth issues at cornerback if Stevenson is not cleared to play in the matchup. Chicago is also without backup cornerback — and fellow 2023 draft pick — Terell Smith, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

The Bears (3-2) will kick off against the Jaguars (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, October 13.

Jaylon Jones Would Start in Place of Tyrique Stevenson

If Stevenson cannot play through his calf injury for Sunday’s game, head coach Matt Eberflus said that third-year backup Jaylon Jones will take his place in the lineup.

Jones has not played much on defense through the first five weeks of the 2024 season, but he played more than 600 defensive snaps combined during his previous two years with the team, allowing 41 receptions for 451 yards and a touchdown on 59 targets. He has also been an active member of their special teams units in all three of his seasons.

The Bears will also have their other third-year backup — Josh Blackwell — available for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but his defensive experience in the NFL is similar. The team could also consider elevating either preseason rookie standout Reddy Steward or second-year Ameer Speed from the practice squad to their active roster for game day.

Teven Jenkins, Jacob Martin Questionable vs. Jaguars

The Bears’ injury issues in the secondary are troubling, but they are still entering the matchup with the Jaguars in relatively good health, based on their injury report.

The Bears ruled out all three of the players who did not make the trip with the team to London at the beginning of the week, including defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) — who will now miss his fourth consecutive game with the injury. Outside of Stevenson, though, left guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) and defensive end Jacob Martin (toe) are the only other players with status designations on the injury report. Both are questionable.

The Bears would still need to make a roster move with Martin for him to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, but he participated fully in all three practices for the week and appears to be on track to return to the 53-man roster. The team designated him for return from injured reserve to start the week and remains within his 21-day activation window, during which he can practice but cannot play in a game.

The Bears would need to make a roster cut to clear room for Martin’s return.