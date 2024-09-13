Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson Puts Entire NFL on Notice With Bold Warning

The Chicago Bears defense was dominant against the Tennessee Titans, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson plans to keep on teaching opposing offenses lessons for as long as he must.

Stevenson spoke with media members on Wednesday, September 11, during which he sent a message to the entire NFL — attack his side of the field at their own risk.

“I ain’t no weak link,” Stevenson said. “Just because there’s an All-Pro corner over there, that doesn’t mean you can throw it over here just because you feel like it.”

The defensive back to whom Stevenson referred is Jaylon Johnson, who earned both Pro Bowl honors and Second-Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his four-year career following last season.

Stevenson, a second-year player and second-round pick out of the University of Miami in 2023 (No. 56 overall), was clear about welcoming all comers who think they can exploit him in the passing game.

“I look at it as an opportunity waiting for me,” he said. “We all know the ball ain’t going to Jaylon, so the defense looks to me to be the guy I am in practice. I need to make the plays that come to me, to catch the balls that come to me and make sure that I can funnel everything back into this defense.”

Tyrique Stevenson Had Monster First Game After Solid Rookie Campaign for Bears Year Prior

Stevenson sent what was arguably an even louder message with his play four days before his public comments.

Chicago’s 24-year-old cornerback tallied 4 tackles, 2 passes defensed and an INT that he returned for a defensive touchdown against the Titans on September 8 at Soldier Field.

However, Stevenson and company will have a tougher assignment on Sunday Night Football this upcoming weekend, when they square off against quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense on the road and in primetime.

Stevenson was also something of a ballhawk during his rookie campaign, tallying 16 pass breakups, 4 INTs and a forced fumble, per Pro Football Reference.

He played 553 coverage snaps that year, saw 110 targets and allowed 72 receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tyrique Stevenson ‘Perfect Scheme Fit’ for Bears Defense

The Bears’ young cornerback has more or less picked up in 2024 where he left off, and his arrow is pointing upwards even against stronger competition than quarterback Will Levis and the Titans offense could muster in Week 1. A primary reason for that is how well Stevenson fits Chicago’s defensive scheme.

James Foster of 33rd Team dubbed Stevenson a breakout candidate this season, noting how frequently the Bears play zone coverage and how excellent Stevenson was in those sets — even as a rookie watching a whole mess of footballs being thrown his way weekly.

“According to TruMedia, Chicago ran Cover 2 or Cover 3 on almost 60 percent of its snaps. The Bears were top five in league-wide usage rate for both coverages,” Foster wrote. “Stevenson took advantage of his opportunities to have eyes on the quarterback and led the NFL with 14 pass breakups and interceptions in zone coverage. … Stevenson needs to improve his press coverage footwork and limit penalties, but he’s trending in the right direction and is a perfect scheme fit for Chicago’s defense.”