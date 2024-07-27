Bears Leave Door Open for Veteran QB to Beat Out Tyson Bagent

Second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent returns to the Chicago Bears in 2024 looking to retain his backup job behind new starter Caleb Williams, but the team’s first depth chart suggests the No. 2 role is still up for grabs.

The Bears listed Bagent as the No. 2 quarterback on their first unofficial depth chart following their first full week of training camp practice, but the depth chart also lists veteran free agent addition Brett Rypien in the same spot with an either-or designation.

While fans should take preliminary depth charts with a grain of salt, the noncommital approach from the Bears suggests they have some interest in letting Bagent and Rypien duke it out for the backup quarterback job instead of simply relegating Rypien to the No. 3 quarterback job — which is likely a practice squad role, not a 53-man roster one.

Rypien, 28, does not have heaps of NFL experience, but he has been in the league since 2019 and has had opportunities to learn from a few different notable veterans, such as Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. Beating out Bagent should still prove challenging for him, though, based on his career success — or lack thereof.

In 10 career games, Rypien has completed just 58.3% of his passes (98 of 168) for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions and gone 2-2 as a starter. Bagent also sports a 2-2 record as a starter, but he was much more efficient as a passer as a rookie in 2023, completing 65.7% of his passes (94 of 143) for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bagent remains the more likely choice to back up Williams in 2024, but keep an eye on how both he and Rypien perform during the rest of training camp and in the preseason.

Tyson Bagent Noticing ‘Night and Day’ Difference in How He Processes at Line of Scrimmage in Year 2

Bagent might not have the No. 2 quarterback job guaranteed to him, but he has not allowed the possibilities of the offseason to affect his pursuit of self-improvement. In fact, when asked about what went through his mind during the Bears’ multiple changes at the quarterback position during the offseason, he said he was too busy “grinding my absolute face off” to worry about the could-bes of his second season in the NFL.

That approach should benefit Bagent heading into Year 2 as should the experience of having a full NFL season under his belt. He has even said he already notices a difference in how fast he is processing things at the line and the speed at which can play.

“I think the speed in which I can just paint the picture in my head and have an understanding of my order of operations before I get to the line of scrimmage has been night and day compared to last year,” Bagent told reporters after July 26’s practice. “Feel a lot of comfort and command of the offense as a whole, and it’s just nice to be able to play fast without having to hesitate at all.”

Could Bears Still Bring in Another Veteran to Battle With Tyson Bagent & Brett Rypien During Camp?

The Bears surprised some people when they did not bring in a more accomplished vet to compete for the backup job behind Williams. Chicago is putting the majority of its chips on the success and growth of Williams in his rookie season, but the front office has also put together a roster it believes can contend for the playoffs in 2024 and could have a difficult time doing so if something happens to keep Williams off the field.

So, will the Bears still add another veteran quarterback to the room? Unlikely.

The Bears are severely limited on free agent quarterback options at the onset of August. Ryan Tannehill remains unsigned and is still the most proven veteran on the market, but the 36-year-old recently told The Athletic that he is not desperately waiting for a job offer and is content waiting for the “right thing” to come up, if it does at all.

In some ways, the Bears’ refusal to seek out a battle-tested veteran works as a sort of endorsement of Bagent heading into his second season. He exceeded expectations as an undrafted rookie in 2023, climbing the ladder from the fourth-string quarterback to the top backup in a matter of months. Bagent understands he still has much to prove, but he also appreciates the unspoken vote of confidence in how Chicago built its roster.

“It feels good to know they have confidence in me and that they like what I was able to do last year,” Bagent said. “Hopefully, they’ll be able to see the strides I’ve been able to make in the offseason and going into Year 2.”