Tyson Bagent Just Added Fuel to the Bears Trade Rumor Fire

Tyson Bagent just gave the Chicago Bears another reason to keep getting calls about him…

Bagent was nearly perfect in the Bears’ preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, completing 16 of 17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns before his night ended at halftime.

It was exactly the kind of performance that will make the trade rumors surrounding Bagent even harder to ignore.

According to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, teams have approached the Bears about Bagent and the organization has made it clear that it isn’t interested in moving him.

That was already an interesting situation. Now Bagent has gone out and finished the preseason looking like one of the more valuable backup quarterbacks in football.

While the Bears have made it seem like they don’t want to trade him, at what price point would they not say no?

The Bears have shown little interest in trading Bagent, but it raises an obvious question: What offer would be enough to change their mind?

Bagent was almost impossible to stop

Tyson Bagent’s numbers tell most of the story…

The kid completed 94.1 percent of his passes, threw two touchdowns and averaged nearly 13 yards per completion.

He also connected with rookie receiver Zavion Thomas for a 97 yard touchdown on the Chicago Bears first offensive play of the game, where Thomas broke the DB’s angles then turned on the jets for a 97 yard score.

Bagent’s second touchdown showed a different part of his game.

With pressure coming and a defender in his face, Bagent made something of a fadeaway throw and managed to get the ball where it needed to go with a defender right in front of him on 4th down for another tuddy.

Now the Chicago Bears aren’t in a position where they need to trade Tyson Bagent just because other teams are interested. And Ben Johnson knows that.

When asked about trading Bagent at the NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson’s answer was clear: “No!” he said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

It makes sense too. Caleb Williams is obviously the starter, but having a quarterback like Bagent behind him gives Chicago some insurance if something goes wrong during the season. Bagent has already shown that he can step into an NFL game and keep an offense functioning.

The Bears also have Case Keenum, which gives them another experienced option. But Bagent is younger, familiar with the system and has continued to show why Chicago values him.

Keeping Bagent is not as simple as it seems

The better Tyson Bagent looks, the more valuable he becomes to the Chicago Bears. But the better Bagent looks, the more valuable he becomes to everyone else, too. That is why the trade rumors probably aren’t going anywhere.

The Bears can continue saying it doesn’t want to trade Bagent, and they can mean that. Teams can still keep calling (whether that be now or midseason when they’re desperate) because they need quarterbacks, and Bagent’s performance will only make those calls more understandable.

This preseason finale certainly didn’t hurt his trade value. If anything, it did the opposite. Because honestly we may never hear the end of Tyson Bagent trade rumors after this performance.

Bagent entered the preseason with questions about whether he could remain one of the NFL’s more interesting backup quarterbacks. He leaves it having completed 16 of 17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in his final appearance before the regular season.

And if Bagent keeps playing like this whenever he gets an opportunity, the Bears may have to keep answering the same question all season: What would it actually take to get them to move him?