Bears Get Tyson Bagent Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Chicago Bears finally have some good news on Tyson Bagent after the backup quarterback missed the team’s second preseason game with a hamstring injury.

Bagent told Take The North Podcast that he is feeling “great” and “ready to go” ahead of Tuesday’s practice. “Everything is good,” Bagent said.

That is a welcome update for the Bears after Bagent was initially labeled week to week by head coach Ben Johnson and did not travel with the team for its joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, Bagent is expected back on the field with the Bears preparing for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, where a strong performance could also give Bagent an opportunity to increase his trade value around the league.

Bagent’s return gives Bears some relief

The Chicago Bears had planned to use their preseason games to evaluate the roster, and Tyson Bagent is supposed to be the leading guy.

Getting Bagent back for Tuesday’s practice gives him another chance to get some work in before the Bears close out the preseason.

Now that matters because Bagent isn’t simply competing for a roster spot. Chicago has consistently viewed him as its backup quarterback behind Caleb Williams. The Bears’ current depth chart lists Williams first, followed by Bagent, Case Keenum and Miller Moss.

Chicago also signed Bagent to a two year extension through 2027 last August, reinforcing the organization’s belief in him. The team has continued to view him as a reliable insurance option behind Williams.

His return matters because of his trade value.

Bagent has another chance to bump up his trade value

Ideally, Tyson Bagent won’t have to play much this season… At least for the Bears.

Caleb Williams has started every game in each of his first two NFL seasons, and the Chicago Bears clearly hope that continues. But having a dependable backup becomes extremely important if something does happen to the starter.

But there’s another reason his return matters.

Bagent could become an interesting trade candidate if another team runs into a quarterback problem during the season. The Bears have already shown that they value him, but if Williams stays healthy and Bagent continues playing well, Chicago could eventually find itself with a backup quarterback who has some pretty good value on the trade market for a desperate team.

If Bagent gets back on the field and plays well, he could remind other teams around the league why Chicago has kept him around. A strong performance would give him more game tape and could strengthen his case as a quarterback another team might call about if injuries or poor play leave them desperate for help at the position.

The Bears obviously shouldn’t be looking to trade Bagent just for the sake of making a move. The importance of having a capable No. 2 quarterback make Bagent valuable in Chicago.

Still, if another team’s season starts going sideways at quarterback, Bagent could become a name worth calling about.

For now, though, the biggest takeaway is Tyson Bagent says he feels great, he’s ready to return to practice and the Chicago Bears appear to have avoided a more serious problem with their backup quarterback.

That is exactly what Chicago needed to hear as the regular season gets closer.