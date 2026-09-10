Bears Handed Bad News on Potential Trade Piece Just Days Before Week 1

The Chicago Bears have some unexpected injury news as quarterback Tyson Bagent did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of a back injury, according to the Bears’ Week 1 injury report.

Bagent’s status will be worth watching closely as the week moves along, especially because his name has been connected to trade possibilities throughout the offseason.

Chicago has been in an unusual position with Bagent. Caleb Williams is firmly established as the team’s starting quarterback, while Bagent has developed into one of the more respected backup quarterbacks in the organization.

That combination has created a legitimate question about whether another team could eventually make the Bears an offer they would have to consider.

Bagent’s trade value is real

The possibility of a Tyson Bagent trade is not simply offseason speculation.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles acknowledged in February that Chicago was weighing whether to listen to trade calls for Bagent. Poles said it was a difficult decision because the organization values what Bagent brings while also recognizing that he could have an opportunity to play elsewhere.

Ben Johnson has been even more complimentary of Bagent. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson said he loved the quarterback and believed Bagent was “one of the best 32” quarterbacks in the league. That is a pretty strong endorsement for a backup.

Bagent also gave Chicago something to think about during the preseason as he completed 16 of 17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee – including a 97 yard touchdown to rookie receiver Zavion Thomas.

The timing makes this worth watching

The Chicago Bears have every reason to value Tyson Bagent internally.

Chicago has built a strong roster around Caleb Williams, and having a capable backup quarterback is one of the easiest ways to protect that investment. Finley noted that Bagent gives the Bears some confidence they would not immediately fall apart if Williams were forced to miss time.

That makes his value to Chicago somewhat different from his value on the trade market.

Another team could view Bagent as a potential starter or a legitimate quarterback option in the right situation. The Bears, meanwhile, know exactly what they have in their building and have invested in keeping him around.

That is what makes Wednesday’s injury worth monitoring. A back injury does not automatically mean Bagent’s trade value has taken a major hit. There is also no indication that the injury is expected to be serious or that it will keep him out Sunday. But timing matters.

If a team was interested in Bagent as a potential trade target, every missed practice gives that team one less opportunity to evaluate him. And if Chicago ever decides to entertain a deal, the Bears would obviously prefer to do so with Bagent healthy and coming off the kind of preseason performance that reminds teams why they were interested in the first place.

For now, Chicago has no reason to rush anything. Bagent remains the Bears’ primary backup, and the team clearly values having him behind Williams.

But if another quarterback-needy team comes calling during the season, Bagent’s name could become one of the more interesting trade situations to watch around the league. That makes his status heading into Week 1 worth keeping an eye on.