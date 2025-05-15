Tyson Bagent Drops Exciting Nugget on New-Look Bears’ Offense

There was no denying how uncoordinated the Chicago Bears’ offense looked last season under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Even Caleb Williams, before he was drafted by the Bears, said, “Do I want to go there? I don’t think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron.”

Now with head coach Ben Johnson, Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent already feels a significant shift in offensive structure and leadership. He appeared on David Kaplan’s REKAP show to give some refreshing insight on the new-look Bears offense.

“The biggest difference that I’m seeing right now is the mixture of Ben [Johnson] and everybody that he brought with him and the way they are teaching us what we are responsible for on every play,” Bagent said. “Everything, all the dots connect, everything makes sense.”

Tyson Bagent Highlights a Shift Under Ben Johnson

This renewed structure is a breath of fresh air from the disjointed offensive unit last season. Johnson’s offense, previously heralded for its creativity and efficiency in Detroit, is already having a noticeable effect on players like Bagent, who are responding to the clarity in communication and role definition. According to Bagent, the attention to detail is vital. While most offensive schemes tend to balance adjustments between understanding the defense and perfecting the play design, Johnson’s method flips the focus inward, toward perfecting one’s own abilities.

“He puts a lot of the focus, not necessarily on the defense, but on what is our job on the play, and how perfect can we do that job,” Bagent said. “Just very detail-oriented.”

Johnson, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s brightest offensive minds, is instilling an identity rooted in accountability. That mindset is resonating with the players, especially younger ones like Bagent. Honestly, all players will benefit from a structured environment built on incremental growth and high expectations set forth by Johnson.

A Player-First Approach with Championship Intentions

Bagent’s remarks underscore what could be the beginning of a cultural transformation in Chicago.

“He’s expecting and demanding maybe not greatness but for you to at least be striving or look like you’re striving for that.”

That emphasis on striving, not settling, sets a realistic but challenging standard. It’s a message that resonates across a young locker room hungry to prove themselves, especially with new weapons and revamped personnel on offense. A challenge that Johnson himself has to manage next season.

So far, the early signs are promising. The Bears are in the midst of an offensive rebrand that’s both philosophical and schematic. Johnson’s attention to detail, mixed with a clear teaching model (that was nowhere to be seen last season), has not gone unnoticed.

If this detailed approach continues to gain traction with the players, it may not just lead to a more polished offense; it could mark the start of a new era of Bears football.