Bears Potential QB Trade Could Have Major Effect on Shedeur Sanders

The Chicago Bears have remained quiet throughout the offseason regarding backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. However, a new trade proposal involving the Cleveland Browns is once again putting his future under the spotlight.

In a recent proposal from Michael Haney of The Sporting News, the Bears would send Bagent to Cleveland in exchange for defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and a late-round draft pick.

While player-for-player trades are uncommon in the NFL, the idea immediately generated attention because of what it could mean for the Browns’ crowded quarterback situation, especially involving rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Chicago already has its franchise quarterback locked in with Caleb Williams, and after adding former USC quarterback Miller Moss following the NFL Draft, there is growing speculation the Bears could eventually move Bagent if the right opportunity surfaces.

From Cleveland’s perspective, bringing in Bagent would only add more pressure to an already chaotic quarterback room featuring Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green competing for roster spots and the starting job.

The proposal itself may not be perfect, but it highlights a growing belief around the league that the Bears could eventually capitalize on Bagent’s value while simultaneously addressing another roster need.

Bears Potential Trade Makes Sense From Chicago’s Side

For Chicago, the appeal of the proposed deal starts with adding help along the defensive line.

Michael Hall Jr. was viewed as an intriguing young interior defender entering the league because of his explosiveness and pass-rush upside. With veteran Grady Jarrett getting older, the Bears could view Hall as a long-term rotational piece who eventually develops into a larger role on the interior.

The bigger storyline, however, remains Bagent.

Ben Johnson has publicly praised the backup quarterback multiple times this offseason. He even called him one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

But the reality is that Bagent is unlikely to see meaningful playing time barring an injury to Williams.

That makes him one of the more attractive trade candidates in Chicago’s quarterback room.

Bagent has real NFL game experience, preseason success and enough mobility and toughness to interest quarterback-needy teams later this summer. If injuries happen during training camp or preseason action around the league, his market could quickly become more aggressive.

The Bears also quietly prepared themselves for that possibility after bringing in Moss as a developmental quarterback with familiarity alongside Williams dating back to USC.

Shedeur Sanders Angle Adds Even More Attention

The Browns‘ side of the proposal is what truly makes this conversation interesting.

Cleveland drafting Shedeur Sanders instantly created one of the biggest quarterback storylines in football entering 2026. Any move involving another quarterback now naturally raises questions about Sanders’ standing within the organization.

If the Browns were to pursue Bagent, it would signal that Cleveland still lacks confidence in its current quarterback competition and wants another legitimate option capable of pushing for snaps.

That would create even more uncertainty surrounding Sanders before training camp even begins.

While there is no indication a deal is imminent, the Bears suddenly find themselves in a strong position. If quarterback injuries begin piling up around the NFL during camp, Chicago could become one of the teams holding one of the more valuable backup quarterbacks available on the trade market.