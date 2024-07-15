Bears $5 Million WR, Return Man Dubbed Among Top Cut Candidates

The story of Velus Jones Jr. as a member of the Chicago Bears will continue into training camp, but this summer could abruptly become his last chapter with the franchise.
The wide receiver/return man is entering the third season of a four-year rookie deal worth $5.4 million after Chicago selected him with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Jones has caught just 11 passes for 127 yards and a TD during his professional career and has rushed the football 17 times for 154 yards and 1 score, per Pro Football Reference.
He possesses limited value as a return man as well. The Bears allowed Jones to field 5 punts as a rookie, while he has returned 38 kickoffs for 1,042 yards over the past two seasons. Ball security issues have also plagued Jones, both on offense and special teams during his relatively short stint with the Bears.
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Monday, July 15, named Jones among the three most likely cut candidates in Chicago absent a standout run through camp.
“Jones has been primarily used in the return game during his NFL career, and that is where he will have to make his mark in training camp,” Tansey wrote. “Jones’ speed could be an asset to the offense, but he has not received much of a chance to prove himself and the Bears may be more willing to use Tyler Scott in that role.”
Tyler Scott Could Push Velus Jones Jr. Off Bears’ Roster
The Bears drafted Jones before acquiring any of their current top three receivers. Chicago traded for DJ Moore and Keenan Allen during the last two offseason, respectively, then drafted Rome Odunze No. 9 overall in late April.
Those three figure to reside at the top of the depth chart, while the position of first wideout off the bench is probably Scott’s to lose. Tight end Cole Kmet has also proven himself a quality pass-catcher after leading the Bears in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2022, which was Jones’ rookie campaign.
Scott’s speed also renders him a threat to Jones as a kick returner, while DeAndre Carter — who the team inked to a one-year contract in June — will be in the mix for the job as well this summer, according to the Bears’ official website. Scott returned just 5 kickoffs as a rookie, but saw 32 targets in the passing game and made 17 catches for 168 yards.
Dante Pettis Also Cut Candidate for Bears This Summer
Receiver Dante Pettis is another name to watch as a return specialist, as well as a likely cut candidate if he doesn’t impress the special teams coaching staff during Bears camp.
Pettis returned 18 punts for 163 yards in his lone season with Chicago in 2023.
“Pettis either has to prove his worth on special teams, where he’ll be in direct competition with Jones, or beat out Scott for the No. 4 role,” Tansey wrote. “Scott is younger and should be kept around after he displayed some bright spots last season, so Pettis may be auditioning for another team in preseason.”