Bears $5 Million WR, Return Man Dubbed Among Top Cut Candidates

The story of Velus Jones Jr. as a member of the Chicago Bears will continue into training camp, but this summer could abruptly become his last chapter with the franchise.

The wide receiver/return man is entering the third season of a four-year rookie deal worth $5.4 million after Chicago selected him with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Jones has caught just 11 passes for 127 yards and a TD during his professional career and has rushed the football 17 times for 154 yards and 1 score, per Pro Football Reference.

He possesses limited value as a return man as well. The Bears allowed Jones to field 5 punts as a rookie, while he has returned 38 kickoffs for 1,042 yards over the past two seasons. Ball security issues have also plagued Jones, both on offense and special teams during his relatively short stint with the Bears.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Monday, July 15, named Jones among the three most likely cut candidates in Chicago absent a standout run through camp.