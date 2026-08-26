Bears Veteran Has High Praise for Two Rookie Defenders

The Chicago Bears are going to need their rookies to grow up quickly in the secondary, and veteran linebacker T.J. Edwards likes what he has seen so far from two of them…

First round safety Dillon Thieneman and fourth round cornerback Malik Muhammad have both been thrown into bigger roles during training camp as Chicago deals with injuries throughout its defensive backfield. Edwards has worked alongside both rookies and believes they are progressing the way the Bears need them to.

“Dillon’s been a sponge, man, a guy who came in and just worked,” Edwards said. “He’s got all the tools and physical traits they talked about coming out, and you can see his speed and physicality. Same with Malik, you can tell he likes to be around the football and makes plays when they come to him.”

That is encouraging for a Bears defense that suddenly has very little choice but to rely on its young players.

Thieneman is being asked to grow up fast

Dillon Thieneman’s situation got crazy after Coby Bryant suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

The original plan was for Dillon to play alongside Bryant, giving the Chicago Bears a young safety with plenty of range next to an established veteran. Instead, Thieneman is now being forced into a much larger role before the regular season even begins.

And so far, there have been signs that he is handling it.

He intercepted Joe Burrow during Chicago’s joint practice with Cincinnati after a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki was tipped into the air. Muhammad had a strong moment of his own during that practice, breaking up a pass intended for Gesicki with a diving play.

Thieneman is still a rookie, and there will be mistakes. That’s part of what comes with putting a first year player in this position. But T.J. Edwards‘ comments suggest the rookie is doing the most important thing right now: Absorbing information and improving.

Muhammad could become just as important

Malik Muhammad’s path is a little different…

He has gotten work at nickel while also seeing reps outside, giving the Chicago Bears some much needed flexibility.

That matters cause Kyler Gordon also remains unavailable, while Chicago has dealt with additional injuries in the secondary during camp. The team recently added veteran safety Xavier Woods, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions behind the starters.

Now there is still plenty for both rookies to clean up. But they are learning while playing meaningful snaps against starting-caliber competition.

Chicago didn’t enter the summer expecting its secondary to lean this heavily on two rookies. Now it may have to. If Dillon Thieneman continues to develop at safety and Muhammad can handle whatever role the Bears give him, the injuries could at least give Chicago an early look at two young defenders who were drafted to be part of the team’s future.

The Bears don’t need either rookie to be perfect right away. They need them to keep getting better.

And based on what T.J. Edwards has seen so far, both players are giving Chicago a reason to feel better about that process.