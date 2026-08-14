Bears Keeping Tabs on Trade Availability for Bucs’ Vita Vea: Report

Things could be heating up on defense for the Chicago Bears. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Chicago has checked in on the availability of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ disgruntled star defensive tackle Vita Vea.

“Teams have called the Buccaneers to see if they’re interested in trading them,” Garafolo said prior to the Bucs preseason matchup against the New York Jets. “Amongst them I’m told is the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and a few others as well. But the Buccaneers continue to say internally they are not trading Vita Vea.”

That was the same story from previous trades in the past, where the team is making it known they don’t want to trade their star player, then suddenly he’s traded away (e.g., the Dallas Cowboys trading away Micah Parsons after saying they wouldn’t make that trade).

Now, even though the Bucs are saying they don’t want to trade Vea, that is not set in stone.

Bears Keeping Tabs on Vita Vea’s Availability

Garafolo added more on the situation regarding Vita Vea and wanting out of Tampa Bay:

“He is upset with the fact that he is entering the final year of his deal, set to make around $18 million this upcoming season with the top-of-the defensive tackle market now at $38 million and a few other guys that he feels his production is comparable with also getting deals in the 30 plus million dollar range.”

Vea wants to get paid the big bucks, and for that reason, wants out of Tampa Bay. He definitely deserves the pay bump as well, considering Vea is one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen despite being an older player (31 years old).

Just last season, he racked up 34 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 51 total pressures. Vea is about as good as it gets when it comes to defensive tackles, a position where the Bears have been lacking in recent years.

The Reality of a Potential Trade for Vea

Every team would love to have Vita Vea on their squad, but it’ll be a very costly trade, and not just draft capital-wise.

Adding in the fact that he wants to get paid top-of-the-market money, which is more than $30 million a year, the Bears simply don’t have the cap space necessary to make a move of that caliber.

Chicago, according to OvertheCap.com, has around $4.3 million in available cap space in 2026 and $17.8 million in 2027. Maybe general manager Ryan Poles can work some magic to free up some cap space, or tweak some incentives or guaranteed money in Vea’s new contract, but it looks like a tight path for Chicago to walk on.

Maybe the Bears can try to take advantage while Caleb Williams is still playing on his rookie deal, but then they’ll have to make some tough decisions when it’s time to hand Williams a contract extension.

However, if Ryan Poles believes a trade for Vea could result in a Super Bowl championship for the Bears, he should make the move before a team like the Bills or 49ers can.