Bears Trade Pitch Lands 2-Time Pro Bowler to Replace Grady Jarrett

The Chicago Bears appear in greater need of a pass-rushing defensive end than a defensive tackle less than six weeks out from training camp, but the franchise could consider making a play for the future now if the right opportunity presents itself.

Harrison Graham of “Chicago Bears Now” hosted a mailbag via YouTube on Saturday, June 20, during which he addressed the possibility of the team trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Vea is a two-time Pro Bowler heading into his ninth NFL season in 2026, and there is potential for circumstances between the DT and his current squad to get a bit more contentious as the offseason progresses.

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“It doesn’t sound like this is like a boiling situation with Tampa. He was still at minicamp, he just wasn’t participating,” Graham said. “Things have not gotten ugly, but he’s in the final year of his four-year contract with zero guaranteed money left, so he wants some more guarantees and potentially a pay raise and extension.”

Graham’s conclusion was that no trade talk is likely imminent. However, that could change by the time training camp arrives in late July.

“This could be one of those where if nothing happens before training camp, then Vita Vea, maybe he would hold out at that point,” Graham continued. “I would say Vita Vea is in the category of, ‘Let’s check back in if he doesn’t have a deal at the start of training camp.’ Let’s see if he reports. Let’s see if there are reports of him being unhappy in that scenario.”

Vita Vea Could Serve as Longterm Replacement for Bears Starting DT Grady Jarrett

Vea will play the upcoming campaign at 31 years old and will be hunting a new deal with any team that trades for him, if he ends up moving via a trade, which should lower the return Chicago would have to send out to acquire him.

Graham projected that somewhere in the vicinity of a third- or fourth-round pick would be the likely value, which could make sense for the Bears if they envision replacing Grady Jarrett following this season. Chicago can’t move on from Jarrett this summer due to his contract structure, but the team would save $13.5 million against the salary cap by releasing him next spring.

Vea has been a quality run defender for his entire professional tenure and has 35 career sacks, including an average of almost six sacks per season over the past four campaigns with a pass rush win rate greater than 10 percent — which, as Graham noted, places him well above the average defensive tackle in that regard.

The Bucs DT has also been a reliable player from a health perspective, missing just seven regular-season contests over the past five years.

Vita Vea Not Prototypical Fit for Dennis Allen Defense

One issue that could stand in the way of a deal for Vea, either later this summer or ahead of the early November trade deadline, is the preference Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has for his interior linemen.

Vea is heavier, weighing in at about 350, than the prototypical Allen defensive tackle. However, that may not be a problem in Vea’s particular case.

“I would say Vita Vea is an outlier,” Graham continued. “I would say he is more of the exception to the rule.”