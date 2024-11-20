Bears Fans Are Drooling Over Potential Firing of ‘Offensive Genius’

With current head coach Matt Eberflus’ days looking numbered in the Windy City, fans of the Chicago Bears are hoping against hope that one of the best offensive minds in the NFL becomes available.

Over in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers sit at the bottom of the division with a 5-5 record. The 49ers are 1-3 in the division so far this season, a colossal disappointment considering many believed they’d be a Super Bowl contender. One analyst and insider covering the team says head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch could lose their jobs if expectations aren’t met.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohen reported back in September that Shanahan, who has been dubbed an “offensive genius” by many, could be in big trouble if the 49ers don’t win it all this season.

“It’s Super Bowl or bust and if it’s bust, then heads will roll,” Cohn said. “The Lynch and Shanahan regime is on the hot seat and it’s hotter than ever. Front office, ownership is upset with Lynch and Shanahan about all the spending that’s happened this offseason. The front office … was hoping that they could spend a little less this offseason. … They’re going to want some results.”

Upon hearing the noise regarding Shanahan, Bears fans are making it known the current Niners HC would be more than welcome in Chicago.

Bears Fans Want Kyle Shanahan as Their Next Head Coach

I love the fact that every bears account out there is responding with something similar to this. https://t.co/pdCpUglzfH — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 20, 2024

Considering the Bears’ struggles on offense this season (they’re 28th out of 32 teams in total offense), it’s no surprise fans and even a few analysts are hoping against hope Shanahan becomes available.

“Kyle Shanahan in San Fran has Andy Reid in Philly vibes to me,” Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog wrote on X, referring to Reid’s success in his second head coaching tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“If by some miracle Kyle Shanahan does become available,” Irish Bears Network wrote, “it is the biggest slam dunk of a HC hire you could make. And if it’s true that he could be out, #DaBears better be ready to at least put their best foot forward.”

“If he actually became available, he would be BY FAR my top target,” another fan wrote.

“I have a hard time believing Kyle Shanahan will actually get fired from San Francisco this offseason,” Erik Duerrwaechter of Windy City Gridiron wrote, adding: “If he’s even remotely available, there’s your top candidate for the #Bears HC job.”

Some fans couldn’t help but get into photoshopping:

Bears fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, though.

“Unless Shanahan completely loses the locker room down the stretch, and it becomes irreparable, it is not reasonable to think CEO Jed York will even be tempted to make a change,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on November 19.

Overall, Shanahan’s playoff record with the 49ers stands at 8 wins and 4 losses. Notably, he has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances (2019 and 2023) and three NFC Championship Games (2019, 2021, and 2022). Despite these achievements, the 49ers have yet to secure a Super Bowl victory under his tenure, which has some Niners fans wanting him gone.

49ers Do Have Some Significant Issues Going On

Cohn isn’t wrong when he notes the Niners have been doing a ton of big-time spending. Check out some of the recent deals they’ve done (all numbers from Over the Cap):

Nick Bosa: Five-year extension worth $170 million, with $122.5 million guaranteed

Christian McCaffrey: Two-year, $38 million extension

Trent Williams: Three-year, $82.66 million deal, including $48 million fully guaranteed at signing and a $25.69 million signing bonus.

Brandon Aiyuk: Four-year, $120 million contract, with $76 million in guaranteed money ($45 million fully guaranteed at signing).

Deommodore Lenoir: Five-year, $92 million extension

It’s fair to wonder what will happen in San Francisco if the team doesn’t win after spending all that money. The 49ers also announced multiyear contract extensions for Shanahan and Lynch in 2023, so it’s highly unlikely either is going anywhere.

Still, the team’s remaining schedule isn’t an easy one. San Francisco still plays the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, and the Niners also have tough divisional matchups against the Rams and Cardinals on the slate. They play the Bears on December 8.

Buckle up Bears fans. It’s going to be a wild ride to the finish line this season.