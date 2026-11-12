Ian Rapoport Reveals Why Khalil Mack Trade to Bears Fell Apart

The Chicago Bears were linked to a possible reunion with Khalil Mack ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but the veteran pass rusher ultimately stayed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

And according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal was never particularly close to happening.

Appearing on The Insiders following the trade deadline, Rapoport revealed that Mack returning to Chicago was one of the moves he expected could happen. However, the Chargers’ unwillingness to part ways with their veteran defender, combined with the Bears’ blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons, ultimately prevented a reunion.

Chargers Not Keen to Deal for Khalil Mack

Rapoport admitted that he had been monitoring the possibility of a Mack trade for several weeks and initially believed Chicago was a likely destination.

“Here’s one I was watching not just today, but over the last couple of weeks is Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears,” Rapoport said.

He added that if he had to name one trade that would happen at the start of trade season, it would be Mack returning to Chicago. However, the Chargers weren’t interested.

“The Chargers never wanted to deal Khalil Mack,” Rapoport explained. “They never got close to dealing Khalil Mack.”

The Chargers liked having Mack in their locker room and wanted to keep him on hand to mentor their young pass rushers.

“They wanted him in their locker room. They wanted him to help teach some of the young pass rushers,” Rapoport added.

This was echoed by head coach Jim Harbaugh ahead of the deadline who said that he wanted Khalil Mack to stay in Los Angeles.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Considering how much respect Mack has gained throughout his career, Los Angeles knew they couldn’t let him go for any draft compensation.

Bears Didn’t Want to Give Up More Draft Capital

Not only were the Chargers not keen to make a deal, but the Chicago Bears had already used a lot of draft capital after landing All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans on October 29.

“And then for the Chicago Bears, once they did the Jeffery Simmons deal, that was kind of it,” Rapoport said.

Chicago had to give up their 2027 and 2028 first round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick in order to land Simmons and a 2028 fifth round pick.

Also, Khalil Mack isn’t providing the Bears with a huge amount. He has only managed three sacks in his first four games of the season and hasn’t managed to register any since.

Although it would have been a great move for the Bears to get another pass rusher and re-sign a former All-Pro who played for them for four years, it makes sense why the reunion didn’t happen.

The Chargers weren’t keen to deal and Chicago had to pay a hefty price for Simmons.

However, Mack may well enter free agency after this season meaning Chicago have a chance to bring him back without losing any draft capital.

For now, they will have to move on with Simmons as their main defensive addition, while Mack plays out the rest of the season for the Chargers.