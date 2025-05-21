Unflattering New Info Emerges on Bears Top Rookie: ‘Serious Coddling’

Since the NFL draft concluded a month ago, Luther Burden III has made his discontent known.

The Chicago Bears selected Burden, a projected first-round pick by many draft experts and analysts, with the 39th overall pick in Round 2, and he’s promised to use his slide into the second round as motivation throughout the rest of his career.

“That’s staying with me forever,” Burden said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay.”

Now, in the weeks following the draft, information is emerging on why Burden may have fell out of the first round. Insider Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog spoke to several league sources about Chicago’s current group of wide receivers, and some telling stuff emerged on Burden, in particular.

More on Why Bears WR Luther Burden III Fell in the Draft: He Needed ‘Serious Coddling’

Burden’s college career at Missouri was full of promise and explosive plays. A five-star recruit, he made an immediate impact as a freshman, becoming the first player since 2008 to record two receiving touchdowns, two rushing TDs and a punt-return touchdown in the same season.

Under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, Burden is expected to thrive in a system that should emphasize versatility and creating mismatches, but some weren’t as keen as Johnson was on adding the rookie wideout.

“Man, we debated him in the leadup to the draft,” one source told Hughes, before revealing why they stayed away”

He was not easy on his coaches at Missouri. They needed to do some serious coddling, and we were concerned about the person, not the player. But I was not surprised the Bears took him because Ben is so confident, he thinks he can coach ANYBODY. Failing to the second round will probably be good for the kid because there will be less pressure, less attention him. And athletically, he’s a clean prospect. We saw some Deebo there.

Burden’s ability to create yards after the catch coupled with his versatility made him a focal point of Missouri’s offense, and he should be a key cog in Johnson’s offense in Chicago for those reasons, as well.

Bears May Have Gotten a Big-Time Steal in Burden

It’s still so crazy that Luther Burden is actually a Chicago Bear. I didn’t even think he’d be a realistic option for Chicago. The Bears really got a steal 😭

pic.twitter.com/KdD7txvlNU — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) May 11, 2025

His sophomore season at Mizzou in 2023 was a breakout year for Burden. He hauled in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him First-Team All-SEC and Second-Team All-America honors.

His junior year, Burden’s production dipped to 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns, a decline attributed to injuries and a regression in Missouri’s passing game.

Johnson, who is nothing if not creative, will likely utilize Burden in various roles. Thus, expect him to line up in the slot and be in on lots of motion-based plays.

In Johnson’s offense, Burden’s role could mirror that receivers like Deebo Samuel and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Burden’s skill set draws comparisons to Smith-Njigba in particular, particularly in terms of route running and ability to create separation. His background as a return specialist could also give him opportunities to change games.

It’s clear Johnson and his staff believe they can maximize what Burden already brings to the table. What remains to be seen is whether or not he’ll be receptive to it all.