Bears ‘Will not Be Signing’ $23 Million Free Agent: Analyst

Veteran center Connor Williams is currently on of the best remaining available free agents, but if one analyst and former longtime NFL scout is to be believed, Williams won’t be signing with the Chicago Bears.

Greg Gabriel, who worked as a scout for the Bears for nine years, currently serves as an analyst for SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron. He frequently shares his opinions on the team on social media, and with over 30 years working in the NFL, his ties to the Bears and the league are still strong, so his opinions are informed ones.

The Bears currently have a competition between Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates for the starting center job. With such an important position still up in the air, some have wondered whether Chicago might eliminate all doubts at center and sign Williams, but Gabriel says that’s not happening.

“The Bears will not be signing Connor Williams,” Gabriel wrote on X on July 10.

Williams Is Said to Be Healthy After 2023 Injury

Williams, 27, tore his ACL ligament in December of last season, but he is said to have made an remarkably speedy recovery from the injury this offseason.

“Former Cowboys and Dolphins free-agent center Connor Williams, who is coming off season-ending knee surgery, expects to be ready for the start of the season and is in discussions with multiple teams about where to play in 2024,” NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X on June 18. “He plans to pick his new team before training camp begins.”

Pro Football Focus has Williams projected to sign a three-year contract worth $22.5 million ($7.5 million annually) this offseason, and his agent says multiple teams are eyeing the veteran center.

“Let me go on the record and say that Connor has had remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous,” Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus said in June. “Really looking good for the start of the season. There’s a lot of teams interested in him.”

But there are several good reasons the Bears likely won’t be one of them, as Gabriel asserted.

Why Connor Williams Likely Won’t Sign With Chicago Bears

The Bears were named a logical landing spot for Williams by Sports Illustrated in June largely due to their questions at the center position. With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams now leading the team, protecting him is a paramount priority.

Chicago signed veteran center Shelton and also traded for former Buffalo Bills center/guard Bates this offseason. Both will be competing for the starting center position throughout training camp.

There’s no doubt Williams is more formidable than both — he has played in 83 games over his six NFL seasons (77 starts). Shelton and Bates have 51 starts combined. Still, with two potential starting centers already on the roster, it’s unlikely Bears general manager Ryan Poles will want to pay $20 million or more for an additional player at the position.

There’s also legitimate reason to be concerned about how Williams will play coming off the injury. What his agent says is one thing; how he fares against hyper-aggressive D-linemen is another.

The Bears also have pressing needs on the defensive line they may look to fill, and with rookies set to report to training camp on July 16, expect a move– if they do make one — in the coming weeks.