Lions WR With Ben Johnson Connection Likely Candidate to Replace Keenan Allen

With Ben Johnson officially aboard as the new Chicago Bears coach, many are now wondering what kind of roster he’ll assemble.

Johnson, who served as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator for the last three years, will have several talented players to work with, led by quarterback Caleb Williams. But he’s also going to want to bring some players aboard that he fancies.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed some “second-wave free agent targets” the Bears should target, and one name in particular stands out: WR Tim Patrick.

“Other offensive players whom Johnson should consider bringing over from Detroit include versatile backup guard Dan Skipper, running back Josh Reynolds and wide receiver Tim Patrick,” Knox wrote, adding:

“Detroit’s passing attack was largely centered around wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with tight end Sam LaPorta. However, Patrick (394 yards, 3 TDs) played a valuable role as a third receiver. He could fill a similar role in Chicago alongside D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet.”

Why WR Tim Patrick Would Be a Good Fit With Chicago Bears

Patrick, who joined the Lions in September 2024 after his release from the Denver Broncos, became an integral part of Johnson’s offense as the season progressed. Their familiarity could make Chicago a likely landing spot.

Johnson’s ability to maximize player strengths is exemplified by his work with Patrick, and the WR lauded Johnson for his offensive prowess.

“He comes up with things that you don’t really think about, but he’s also open-minded to listen to guys that have been here that have input,” Patrick said about the new Bears coach, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He finds a way to make it work. A coach that listens to his players but also puts his own touch on it, that’s hard to find.”

The potential convergence of Patrick and Johnson in Chicago feels as though it could be a narrative of professional synergy. Their shared history and mutual respect could help the team fill the void left by Keenan Allen, who is also entering free agency. At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Patrick is two inches taller than Allen, so he would give the Bears the same type of big-bodied target for far less money.

A More Detailed Look at Patrick’s Career

Patrick’s NFL journey began as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He had brief stops with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before finding a more permanent home with the Broncos.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons were particularly productive for Patrick. In 2020, he achieved career highs with 51 receptions, 742 receiving yards and six scores. His consistent performance earned him a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with the Broncos in November of 2021.

The following year, he maintained his form with 53 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, Patrick’s momentum was halted by injuries; a torn ACL in August 2022 sidelined him for the entire season, and a torn Achilles in July 2023 caused him to miss the subsequent season as well.

Johnson and the Lions took a chance on him in 2024, and it paid off.

One note Bears fans in particular might appreciate: In Detroit’s December 5 game against the rival Green Bay Packers, Patrick delivered a standout performance, hauling in six passes for 43 yards and two TDs.

His resilience and determination made him an inspiring figure within the Lions organization, as well as a fan favorite. Don’t be surprised if Johnson brings him to the Windy City next.