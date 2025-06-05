Once-Promising Bears’ Draft Pick Facing ‘Uphill Battle’ to Make Roster

Training camp is just over a month away for the Chicago Bears, and as always, many players on the fringes are hoping to make an impression large enough that they carve out a spot for themselves on the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Tyler Scott is on that list.

Selected by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft (133rd overall) after a promising collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati, Scott’s initial promise has been overshadowed by limited production and increased competition at wide receiver.

The additions of high-profile rookie Luther Burden III and seasoned veteran Olamide Zaccheaus have created a crowded depth chart, though, making it much more of a challenge for Scott to distinguish himself.

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron made a strong case for why he thinks Scott won’t make the cut.

Chicago Bears WR Tyler Scott Faces ‘Uphill Battle’ to Make Roster, Will Likely Be Cut

The additions of Zaccheaus and All-Pro return specialist Devin Duvernay further complicate Scott’s path to make the 53. Duvernay, known for his special teams prowess, and Zaccheaus, coming off a productive season with 45 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns, have more to offer. Their experience and versatility will likely make them preferable choices to Scott.

“Zaccheaus is slated as the WR4 on the roster right now,” Zimmerman wrote. “He consistently has been on the field for 40 to 70% of the offensive snaps at his previous stops (a number you would expect to be lower this year with the amount of weapons the Bears have), and he averages around 25% of the special teams snaps as well. There’s little to no chance Scott unseats Zaccheaus for the fourth spot.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Scott showcased notable speed and versatility during his college tenure, attributes that the Bears hoped would translate when he got to the NFL. Unfortunately, he has yet to make his mark in any aspect, and that’ll hurt him.

“Scott is in for an uphill battle out of training camp, due to his deficiencies on special teams. If Scott doesn’t make the roster, it’s probably a long shot he would even get stashed on the practice squad because of his inability to play special teams,” Zimmerman noted.

A Look Back at Scott’s 2 NFL Seasons

As a rookie, Scott appeared in 17 games, starting four. He finished with 17 catches for 168 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per catch. He also contributed on the ground with seven carries for 41 yards.

Scott’s role diminished in 2024, though. He played in 11 games (no starts) and managed just one reception for 5 yards. Despite limited offensive involvement, he served as the Bears’ kick returner in Weeks 16 through 18, accumulating eight kickoff returns for 207 yards, with a season-high 36-yard return in Week 18. That won’t be enough to challenge Duvernay, who has played in 72 games and made two Pro Bowl appearances as a returner.

“With the expectation that the Bears use a lot of 12 personnel with Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland, there’s a good chance the Bears only carry 5 wide receivers on their 53-man roster. If they do carry six, you can make a strong argument that the WR6 would be Miles Boykin over Scott, who has far better special-teams skills as the gunner-type of player,” Zimmerman added.

Thus, things are looking bleak for Scott heading into camp. We’ll see if he can defy expectations and make the cut.