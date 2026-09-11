Bears Announce Xavier Woods News Ahead of Panthers Game

The Chicago Bears have another injury situation to monitor before Sunday’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers as safety Xavier Woods is questionable.

For a safety room that lost both its starters from a year ago and then took a major hit when Coby Bryant went down with a knee injury, the situation is worth keeping an eye on.

Xavier Woods suddenly becomes a player to watch

The timing is what makes this especially interesting…

Xavier Woods suffered the groin injury in the Chicago Bears preseason opener against Cleveland and left the game after recording one tackle.

He eventually worked his way back into the mix and wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report. Then the groin issue showed up again Thursday.

Woods was limited rather than sitting out entirely, which at least gives Chicago some reason for optimism. But the fact that the injury appeared on the report this late in the week means his availability suddenly has to be watched closely.

For a veteran who was supposed to provide some stability on the back end, that’s an uncomfortable spot for the Bears.

Chicago already knows what its secondary looks like without Coby Bryant as the former Super Bowl champion is expected to miss most of the season. Losing Woods for the opener would create another problem.

Bears can’t afford another hit to the secondary

The Chicago Bears’ safety situation has changed dramatically over the past few months…

Coby Bryant was supposed to be one of the major additions to the defense, but his injury forced Chicago to bring in Xavier Woods in August.

Woods was clearly brought in because the team needed experience. That matters even more with Bryant unavailable and rookie Dillon Thieneman expected to take on an important role. Woods has 10 years of NFL experience and has spent time with Dallas, Minnesota, Carolina and Tennessee before joining Chicago.

If Woods can’t play, the Bears would have to lean more heavily on the rest of the safety room.

Cam Lewis is on the roster, while Elijah Hicks returned from the PUP list during the preseason. Chicago also has younger options behind its expected starters.

But there is a reason Woods was added to the roster in the first place – The Bears wanted a veteran who could step into the lineup without requiring a major adjustment period. That makes Sunday’s situation worth watching.

For now, though, Chicago has to prepare for the possibility that one of its expected starting safeties won’t be available.

That would be a frustrating way to enter the season, especially for a defense already trying to replace Bryant and several other injured defensive backs.

Woods’ Friday status should tell us much more. If he returns to full participation, the concern should ease considerably. If he remains limited or sits out, the Bears may have to make a different plan for Carolina.

And considering how much Chicago has already had to shuffle its secondary this offseason, that’s the last thing Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen need heading into Week 1.