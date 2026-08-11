Bears Can Reunite With Former Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher on Value Deal

The Chicago Bears are still hunting for reliability off the edge of the defense, though currently doing so exclusively within the preseason roster they already have. However, the opportunity for a reunion with a former Pro Bowler at a minimal cost has presented itself.

Chicago signed Yannick Ngakoue in August of 2023 following a back-to-back campaigns of 10 sacks with the Las Vegas Raiders and 9.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Ngakoue played in 13 games for the Bears that season, tallying four sacks across 592 defensive snaps before injury ended his campaign.

The now 31-year-old pass-rush specialist made 11 appearances across stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots in 2024 before injuries cut short that season as well. He sat out all of 2025 in an effort to get healthy and has spent the last year preparing for a return to the NFL in 2026, according to league insider Jordan Schultz.

“Free agent Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue, who has 71.5 career sacks, has been training for the past several months in preparation for his return to the NFL in 2026,” Schultz captioned a video he posted to X on Tuesday, August 11. “Ngakoue spent last season out of football to fully recover, with his sights set on returning this season.”

Ngakoue was a Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, and while he has never been a truly complete defensive end, lacking the strong edge-setting required to play in an above-average role against the run, Ngakoue has proven himself a reasonable pass-rushing option who can enhance a team’s edge-rush in obvious throwing situations.

Bears Could Use More Help Next to Defensive End Montez Sweat

It is precisely that type of player that Chicago could use heading into the upcoming campaign.

“Meanwhile, on the edge, the search for reliability and playmaking opposite Montez Sweat continues, but Austin Booker has had a nice offseason to build off a strong finish to 2025, giving the coaches hope that he has another step coming,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Monday. “Ideally, Booker would be in a rotation, primarily deployed as a pass-rusher. That could happen if [Dayo] Odeyingbo eats up snaps opposite Sweat on run downs.”

Ngakoue is not worth near the $10.5 million contract he inked to play for Chicago three years ago. However, if the Bears can bring him in for the veteran’s league minimum of $1.2 million, which is likely the best deal Ngakoue can expect anywhere, then he is potentially worth the flier at a position of minimal depth and significant need in the Windy City.

Bears’ Options to Add Pass-Rusher in Free Agency Have Become Minimal

Bolstering the pass rush was an assumed priority in Chicago by most analysts heading into the offseason, but Courtney Cronin argued in late April that the draft simply did not fall in a way that would have rendered selecting a rookie edge-rusher sensible for the Bears at any point in the process.

Free agency was/is arguably a different story, but the options are thinner now with Cameron Jordan returning to the New Orleans Saints, Jadeveon Clowney reuniting with the Houston Texans and Joey Bosa strongly considering retirement in his early 30s.

Other players, such as Von Miller, have stronger resumés and more recent success than Ngakoue. However, Miller and similar players are liable to cost more than Ngakoue, who should prove the least expensive possible option.