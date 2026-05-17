Bears Trade Pitch Snatches Pass Rusher Yaya Diaby From Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears, despite ranking 31st in pass-rush win rate (29%) and 26th in run-stop win rate (29%) according to ESPN statistics, did not bring in any notable pass rushers this offseason. That problem could be solved with a trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Yaya Diaby.

Diaby, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and would only cost Chicago $3.9 million next season (the Bears currently have $11.2 million in available cap, according to OvertheCap.com).

So this isn’t a Maxx Crosby situation where it wouldn’t make sense from a financial standpoint. But more than just financials, bringing in a player like Diaby would make sense in more ways than one.

Bears Trade Pitch Snatches Yaya Diaby From Buccaneers

Yaya Diaby checks off two major boxes: durability and production.

In three seasons with the Bucs, Diaby has appeared in all 17 games, respectively, and has had over 4.5 sacks (7.5 in 2023, 4.5 in 2024, 7 in 2025) each season. With 62 total pressures, 43 hurries, and 10 hits last season, he finished 6th in pressure rate at 16.3% among pass rushers with at least 350 pass rush snaps, according to NFL NextGen Stats.

Diaby also fits what Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets in bigger pass rushers at 6’4″ and 270 pounds.

The bigger question isn’t about whether he would produce with the Bears; it’s whether the Bucs are open to trading the former 2023 third-round pick.

Would the Buccaneers Be Open to Trading Diaby?

Players tend to be readily available during the final year of their rookie deals, a point in case to the New York Giants fielding offers for pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Pertaining to this specific situation, the Bucs have the money in 2027 ($41.7 million in available cap space) and believe Diaby has what it takes to step up as a leader on the defense with the departure of future Hall of Famer Lavonte David.

“I come to work every day and I have earned the trust of the coaches as well and I do believe that I will take that next step to be the next captain but it could go to anybody,” Diaby said.

The Bucs did draft Miami star pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, but again, that does not automatically mean the Bucs are open to trading Diaby away.

The biggest factor that would play in the Bears’ favor is a situation in which Diaby and the Bucs are not on the same page regarding a contract extension. That’s where he could ask for a trade, or the Bucs could decide that dealing him away would be in the best interest of the organization.

That’s when Bears general manager Ryan Poles should be the first person on the phone with Bucs GM Jason Licht. The trade cost for a player of Diaby’s caliber could be a Day 2 pick, even a Day 2 pick and a late sixth or seventh-rounder attached, but it would be an investment well worth it for Chicago.