Eagles Announce Intriguing News Ahead of Bears Matchup

Just as the Chicago Bears are dealing with the injury to star quarterback Caleb Williams, the Philadelphia Eagles have injuries of their own.

Philadelphia, which is set to face off against Chicago on Monday Night Football, is currently dealing with a plethora of injuries at tight end.

Dallas Goedert went down with a right knee injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks, isn’t the only TE dealing with injury. His backups, Eli Stowers and Grant Calcaterra are also injured, which has prompted the Eagles to turn to a familiar face.

Eagles Announce Intriguing News Before Matchup Against the Bears

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have brought back tight end Zach Ertz, who played in Philadelphia from 2013-’21.

“Three-time Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who played in Philadelphia from 2013-‘21 and helped the team win its first Super Bowl, is returning to the city and signing with the Eagles practice squad, per sources,” Schefter tweeted. “The Eagles lost TE Dallas Goedert to a sprained MCL and now are turning to Ertz, who spent the past two seasons in Washington.”

With more than 180 career games played and 8,592 receiving yards with 57 touchdowns, he’s coming back to Philly in an attempt to be a savior at tight end with the team currently depleted at TE due to injuries.

Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Comments on Caleb Williams’ Status for Matchup Against Eagles

On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Caleb Williams avoided a major injury, and the team did not rule him out for Monday’s game against Philadelphia.

However, when speaking on Williams’ injury, head coach Ben Johnson is pumping the brakes on a quick return.

“It sounds like it’s gonna be a week-to-week deal, but [he] will likely miss some time,” Johnson said on ESPN Chicago. “He’s tough, and he comes back from these types of things I think better than the average human being.”

Williams shouldn’t return until he’s 100% healthy, and for now, the Bears will turn to backup QB Tyson Bagent, who Johnson has all the confidence in.

“Man, he’s been phenomenal,” Johnson said regarding Bagent. “I mean he’s smart as a whip. Appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time that he walks into a room, meeting room, walkthrough, it doesn’t matter. He’s locked in, he’s focused. I think his teammates feel that from him. Love the fact that he throws the ball and he keeps working through his progressions just so he goes home with exactly where everyone is going to be in case he had to move on. I think he has taken this seriously. He’s preparing the right way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that he is here with us.”

For now, it looks like the Eagles will elevate Ertz from the practice squad for the primetime matchup, which gives the Bears a new face to game plan for.