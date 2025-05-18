New ‘Potential Trade Chip’ Emerges for Bears After Rookie Minicamp

The selection of cornerback Zah Frazier in the fifth round could ultimately lead to a shake up in the Chicago Bears DBs room.

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound Frazier has the size and speed (he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds) to become a problem for opposing receivers if he’s developed properly, and he has the support and backing of Bears’ first-year defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Al Harris.

On the May 13 episode of the “Hoge & Jahns” podcast, insider Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic named two players who could be potential trade chips for Chicago — if Frazier performs well in training camp, that is. He looked good at the team’s rookie minicamp, which was held from May 9-11, and if he holds his own against the likes of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the Bears will have an interesting decision to make.

“Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith — is one of those guys a potential trade chip if Zah Frazier looks good and you feel okay about him being the backup?” Fishbain wondered, also noting both Stevenson and Smith would also have to play well in order to garner the interest of other teams. “Do you move Zah up the depth chart and find a day three draft pick for one of those guys? Because you’ve got a lot of corners right now.”

Could CB Tyrique Stevenson or Terell Smith Become a Trade Chip for Chicago Bears?

Stevenson will be a fascinating player to watch when training camp arrives. Over his two seasons in the league, he has shown repeated flashes of potential — but he has also repeatedly behaved in head-scratching ways.

After starting Year 2 by snagging a game-winning interception return Week 1 that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, Stevenson had a series of lapses that could be chalked up to immaturity.

The most notable incident occurred in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, where he was caught taunting opposing fans during the final play — a Hail Mary. While busy taunting, he allowed a 52-yard game-winning touchdown and became the subject of national scorn.

Stevenson’s issues went beyond just one play, though. Week 13, he was fined nearly $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after tripping Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams on the sideline. New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen may just bring the best out of Stevenson, though.

Allen employs aggressive defenses that utilize man-to-man coverage and lots of physicality — areas where Stevenson has shown considerable aptitude.

Smith will be another player to watch. The 2023 fifth-rounder has played well in limited opportunities, with opposing QBs netting a collective passer rating of 76.9 when throwing his way over the last two seasons. If he earns a more prominent role on defense, Smith could also make Stevenson a tad more expendable.

Bears Rookie CB Zah Frazier Excited to Work With Al Harris

"Being coached by him is truly a blessing." Zah Frazier on being coached by Al Harris. pic.twitter.com/SBqaUTbAES — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) May 12, 2025

Harris, who spent 14 years playing corner in the NFL, was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Green Bay Packers. That experience is clearly something his players value.

“Coach been helping me, for sure,” Frazier said about Harris on May 12, via CHSN. “Get my stance higher, not being too low when I’m in press man, stuff like that. Being coached by him is really a blessing, for real. … “It definitely boosts my confidence, because I got a coach that done did it, too.”

Harris has had his eye on Frazier for some time now — he texted Bears GM Ryan Poles about the rookie DB months before the draft — and the Bears also used a top 30 visit on him.

“Ever since I took my first top 30 here, it’s been great,” Frazier added. “I told them when I was here (for the visit), it felt like home here, so it’s great to be drafted by the team I wanted to be drafted by.”

If Frazier stays healthy, he’s got a real shot to push Smith in particular. Stevenson is a former second-round pick, and he could still turn things around, so he’s less likely to be a trade chip. But as Fishbain also noted, this new staff has no ties to either Smith or Stevenson, making either potentially expendable if Frazier establishes himself early.