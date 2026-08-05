Zavion Thomas’ Caleb Williams Story Has Bears Fans Fired Up

“Get used to it.” That’s what Caleb Williams told Zavion Thomas after uncorking a 60 yard bomb to Rome Odunze at Chicago Bears minicamp, and the rookie receiver still hasn’t stopped thinking about it.

“Caleb’s crazy,” Thomas said. “When we first got here on minicamp, he was scrambling this way and threw a 60-yard pass to Rome and looked at me and said, ‘Get used to it,’ and I’m like this is crazy. So just currently building that relationship with him and having that bond with him.”

It’s a small moment sure, but it says a lot about why Chicago’s offense has so much hype right now. Williams knows exactly what he’s capable of, and he’s making sure his new weapons know it too.

Caleb Williams is helping accelerate Thomas’s development

Zavion Thomas has been receiving opportunities with all three quarterback groups during camp. He’s caught passes from Williams, Bagent and veteran Case Keenum while also taking reps as both a kick and punt returner.

He finished Saturday’s practice by hauling in his first touchdown of camp. But while he has shown some crazy potential throughout camp, he’s also experienced the expected rookie learning curve.

One day earlier, Caleb Williams got after Thomas after the rookie lined up incorrectly before the snap. However, rather than getting mad at Caleb, Thomas welcomed the coaching from his quarterback.

“I know it’s coming from a good place,” Thomas said. “We’ve all got the same objective. We’ve all got the same goal. We wanna win. So if I’m not doing the right thing, anybody — tell me. I know how to take coaching.”

That accountability has become an important part of Williams’ development as a franchise quarterback.

Cause after cutting his sack total from 68 as a rookie to just 24 last season, Williams entered training camp with an expanded role in Johnson’s offense. The quarterback recently said Ben Johnson is “adding more on my plate,” asking him to recognize defensive coverages faster and make quicker decisions before the snap.

What’s next for the young WR

Zavion Thomas has already seen firsthand what Caleb Williams’ arm talent can do. Now he’s building the trust necessary to eventually become one of the quarterback’s reliable targets.

Thomas has also leaned on veterans like Kalif Raymond, whom Johnson specifically instructed him to shadow when he first arrived in Chicago.

“When I first got here, I was talking to coach Ben, he was telling me about him: ‘You have a guy named Kalif. I want you to follow him around. I want you to do everything that he does,'” Thomas said. “So that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been staying on his hip.”

Between Raymond’s mentorship, Williams’ leadership and consistent opportunities with every offensive unit, Thomas appears to be exactly where the Chicago Bears hoped he’d be at this point in camp.

It’s still early, but the rookie is making plays, earning praise from teammates and already has one awesome “welcome to the league” story of Chicago’s franchise quarterback.