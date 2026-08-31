Bears Rookie Described As Ben Johnson’s New Jahmyr Gibbs

Chicago Bears third-round wide receiver Zavion Thomas made something very clear during the team’s final preseason game on Saturday: he is very fast. Electric is perhaps a suitable descriptor. Beyond the pure speed that is Thomas’ calling card, the fluidity he displayed while running stood out. Fast does not always translate to the NFL. Some of the fastest players to enter the league end up leaving just as quickly as their god-given ability. Some also become nearly typecast for their speed and are treated more as gimmick athletes than true, well-rounded players. It’s not easy to cut in and out of breaks while traveling at such a high velocity, especially at receiver.

The biggest outlier is Tyreek Hill. During the prime of his career, Hill would look just as speedy with the pads on as he did without. The Cheetah’s fluidity of movement and body control made him such a game-changer. Zavion Thomas showed similar ability in his preseason debut.

Zavion Thomas’ Debut Described As ‘Greatest Start in NFL History’

Thomas’ first NFL snap resulted in a 97-yard touchdown reception. The rookie sped past Tennessee Titans cornerback Keydrain Calligan, separating initially with a brutal stutter-step and then, once the ball was in his hands, he zoomed down the sideline at a jaw-dropping pace.

Thomas joked after the game when asked if he thought he would be caught by Titans safety Jerrick Reed II, “Nah, he ain’t have a chance.”

“I think that was Zavion Thomas’ very first play in the NFL, so greatest start in NFL history,” Tyson Bagent told reporters after the game.

Thomas finished the game with five receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also had an additional 39-yard punt return and a 22-yard kick return.

Ben Johnson shined a light on Thomas after the game as well, stating, “We’ve seen it throughout camp. He’s had a knack for making some big plays throughout. Got sidetracked a little bit with the injury, but to get him back out there and get him a taste of real football, I thought that was huge. Don’t want all that production to go to his head, necessarily. He’s still got a long ways to go, and he knows that. He understands that. Coach (Antwann) Randle El and Isaiah Ford, they’re on him constantly just to make sure he is getting the details down that we need to have success in this offense. But it was a good start.”

Bears Could Deploy Zavion Thomas Like Jahmyr Gibbs

Johnson has a history with speedy playmakers like Thomas. As offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, he helped mold running back Jahmyr Gibbs into one of the most dangerous players across the entire league.

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales noted this similarity in an interview with 104.3 The Score. “People on X were like: ‘Oh, this guy’s like Tyreek Hill.’ Yeah. I like that comp,” Dales admitted.

“I also feel a little Jahmyr Gibbsy with this one. With Ben [Johnson]…Like flank him out, get him out in space…I mean, he ran a 4.28 [40-yard dash]. I remember watching him run in Indy, standing down on the field, and I just was like holy…this guy’s fast. And then the Bears drafted him in the third round. Ben has a toy to play with; he’s got, like, a motorcycle in the garage.”