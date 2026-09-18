‘Elite’ Bengals Talent Put on Notice Before Texans Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line has been much maligned since Joe Burrow has been the team’s quarterback.

While it is true that the unit has struggled through most of the quarterback’s time with the team, that was not the case in 2025. Cincinnati’s offensive line dramatically improved last season, which led to the team retaining its same five starters going into 2026.

Unfortunately, their reputation has not gotten better since Burrow has a tendency of trying to extend plays and taking sacks. Additionally, since the team was not in playoff contention last season, many did not notice the improvement of the offensive line. In particular,former first-round pick Amarius Mims has seemingly gone under the radar as he’s turned into one of the best tackles in football.

Now, Mims will get an opportunity to make a name for himself as he faces off against a potent Houston Texans defensive line in Week 2.

Cincinnati Bengals Tackle Put on Notice Before Matchup Against Will Anderson Jr.

StripeHype’s Christopher Kokaliares described Mims as an “elite talent”; however, he is facing a major test against Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson.

Kokaliares wrote of the matchup: “Mims spent his first two years in the NFL in the same division as 2025 DPOY Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, so he’s no stranger to being up against elite talent. Better yet, Amarius has fared well and, in a couple of games, even dominated against the creme de la creme of pass rushers. Does that automatically mean he’s going to dominate this matchup vs. WAJ? No, of course not, but at the very least it means going up against a talent like Anderson isn’t something unfamiliar to Mims.

This will no doubt be a heavyweight bout– and I’m not just saying that because they’re both beasts with 13 feet and nearly 600lbs between them. Not only is it a crucial one for Mims, as the rest of the league has started to notice him, but it will likely be the determining matchup in this game and whether or not the Bengals start off the year 2-0 in consecutive seasons.”

Amarius Mims’ Thoughts on Upcoming Matchup

Regarding the upcoming matchup, Amarius Mims said, “I look at it as an opportunity to go out there and get better in Week 2. I know I got a large task ahead of me with both ends, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. I respect both of them. They’re good, but you know we got to go out there and play technically sound and good football on the road and try to get a win.”

In Week 1, Mims shut down Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “Mims looked like an All-Pro in the process, shutting down the likes of Rueben Bain Jr. while protecting Joe Burrow and helping the Bengals to a 33-27 win.

Along the way, Mims allowed 0 pressures on 37 pass-blocking chances in initial grading. It was a continuation of the quiet late surge he made last season, which hinted at something more in 2026.”

Cincinnati would surely be glad to see a repeat performance from Mims against tougher competition.