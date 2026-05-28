Arrests Made in Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Robbery Case

Arrests have been made in a burglary ring that targeted athletes in 2024 and 2025. Among those athletes who were targeted was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Three Chilean men were reportedly arrested by authorities in Argentina, with ties to that string of burglaries. Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, and Pablo Zuniga Cartes were the arrested. However, it’s believed others were also involved.

Other arrests had previously been made in the case. That includes in January of 2025 when four men were arrested with Burrow’s LSU memorabilia in his car.

Burrow was specifically targeted on December 9, 2024. The burglars knew he wouldn’t be home due to the Bengals’ schedule, which had them playing the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas at the time. It’s the same methodology used to attack multiple athletes.

The burglars would allegedly use technology to bypass alarms and jam WiFi networks. Cash, jewelry, and other items were stolen, with the total value reportedly in the millions.

The arrested suspects are currently being held in Chile. There, they await extradition to the United States. The Burrow case specifically is pending in the Southern District of Ohio. A hearing is scheduled there for July 8th.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Was Open About the Aftermath of the Burglaries

Joe Burrow found out about the burglary in the immediate aftermath of the Bengals’ win against the Cowboys in 2024. That quickly led to a lot of attention on Burrow when he was trying to focus on turning Cincinnati’s season around.

“My life is very public and that comes with the job,” Burrow said. “But there are certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those. When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things. Not everybody’s failures at their job are in front of the whole world.”

Burrow would go on to admit that it’s a “vulnerable position to be in.”

Olivia Ponton, a model and Burrow’s significant other, was the one who reported the burglary to the police. At the time, their relationship had been unconfirmed.

“That’s the only part I’m upset about,” Burrow said later. “All my business is out there. I got news vans camped out by the house. It sucks… The whole world knows where I live now. That hasn’t been very fun to deal with.”

Joe Burrow is Far From the Only Athlete Targeted

While Joe Burrow was one of the most high-profile athletes targeted by the burglary ring, he’s far from the only athlete.

Within the NFL, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs were also targeted. Kelce has, of course, become a much more high-profile figure in recent years due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, which may have played a role in why he was targeted. Regardless, the methodology was the same, targeting them while the schedule showed the Chiefs had a road game.

NBA players were also targeted in the string of burglaries. Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is among those players who were able to do that. On top of that, tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro was also victimized.