Bengals Get More Bad News After Losing Linebacker in AFC Roster Tweak

The Cincinnati Bengals lost another option after an AFC team already involuntarily depleted their roster depth, with Brian Asamoah II no longer available.

“Sources: The #Falcons are signing former #Vikings LB Brian Asamoah II,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on September 30. “A former 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma, Asamoah recently worked out for Atlanta and will provide much-needed depth.”

Asamoah, 26, was originally a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

He signed with the Bengals in October 2025 after the Vikings waived him and after his stints with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Asamoah appeared in four games for the Bengals, ending the year on IR. He had no stats in 58 snaps, all on special teams, per Pro Football Reference. For his career, Asamoah has 30 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery in 50 career games played, all as a reserve.

There have not been any signs that the Bengals wanted Asamoah back.

Still, this takes a familiar face off the list of potential options. That is, if the Bengals have to pursue someone not on their current roster.

Linebacker Leaves Bengals for Dolphins

Asamoah may not have been at the top of the Bengals’ list of potential replacement options, or even on the radar. But they also lost a player they had in their building to a superior opportunity.

“#Dolphins signing linebacker Shaka Heyward (6-3, 238) off #Bengals practice squad to 53-man roster, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 30. “Former undrafted free agent @DukeFOOTBALL has 22 career tackles, one forced fumble.

“Cousin of Cam and Connor Heyward.”

Heyward, 26, is a former undrafted free agent. He has 22 tackles and 1 forced fumble in 18 appearances over the past two seasons.

The Bengals had yet to tap Heyward for a spot on the game-day roster in 2026. His move from the Bengals practice squad secures him a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. It also secures commensurate pay for at least the next three weeks, per NFL rules.